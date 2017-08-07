Gallery: Carolina Panthers training camp 8.6.17

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches his team as they warm up at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) reaches up for a pass during a drill while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) makes a pass while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) clutches a pass while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier (81) reaches up for a pass while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) goes through a footwork drill while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs through the line while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) reaches out for a pass as cornerback James Bradberry (24) and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) defend during a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) and defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) go through a drill while at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Russell Shepard (19) during a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley (26) breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) during a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) reaches out for a pass during a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb (14) throws downfield on a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) lines up for a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) head upfield at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin (11) makes a reception over defensive back Teddy Williams (21) at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches the team at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier (81) runs upfield after a reception at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney and head coach Ron Rivera talk while on the sideline at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs upfield at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keyarris Garrett (15) makes a reception at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) and defensive end Charles Johnson (95) talk while on the sideline at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) walks off the field after training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal attempt at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception in front of strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers free safety Colin Jones (42) deflects a pass intended for tight end Ed Dickson (84) at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera gestures toward the sideline at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs upfield as linebacker Jeremy Cash (57) closes in a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) lines up for a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) runs through a drill during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) makes a throw during position drills early at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) goes against guard Trai Turner (70) during a play at training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) runs through a drill during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (98) runs through a drill during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday, August 6, 2017.
