A week after shoulder setback, Panthers QB Cam Newton not full strength. Worried yet?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did light throwing again Monday, but is not expected to play in Wednesday’s preseason opener against Houston.
Newton hasn’t thrown in live drills since July 30, when he experienced a setback in his recovery from rotator cuff surgery. But he’s now done light throwing three days in a row, including the last two days with head trainer Ryan Vermillion during practice.
It’s been more than a week since the Panthers shut down Newton after he experienced pain in his right shoulder. He had participated in the first five practices of training camp, although his passes seemed to lack their usual zip.
But Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the medical staff believes Newton is progressing.
“Cam’s been throwing. This is the third day he’s thrown the ball,” Rivera said. “I’m not necessarily concerned. What I’m being told is the doctor’s pleased with where he is.”
Rivera also addressed veteran defensive end Julius Peppers, who has missed the past three practices. Rivera said the team is being cautious with Peppers, 37, who is beginning his 16th season.
Rivera is known for giving older players a break with “vet days,” although he had a new designation for Peppers’ situation of late.
“I’d call them vet days with work,” Rivera said. “He’s going up into the training room, the weight room, and they’ve got him doing some extra stuff. He’s involved in all of our walkthroughs right now. He’s a veteran guy that we’re just being smart with.”
Edge rusher Mario Addison limped off the field Monday with an apparent lower-body injury, while rookie defensive end Bryan Cox had an asthma attack at the end of practice, Rivera said.
