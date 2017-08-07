Gallery: Panthers training camp 08.07.17

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier (81) makes a reception in front of cornerback Cole Luke (32) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera conducts the practice scenario during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (83) reaches up for the ball during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) heads upfield during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) grabs his beard during a press conference after practice during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) answers a question during a press conference after practice during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) brushes his beard at the start of a press conference after practice during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera signs autographs for fans after practice during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) reaches out for a reception after practice during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) defends tight end Eric Wallace (46) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb (14) makes a throw during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) carries Thomas Davis' pads after practice at training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs sprints while being timed by assistant strength and conditioning coach Jason Benguche, right, during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) runs back an interception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) walks to the next station during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) lines up with inside linebacker Jared Norris (52) and against tight end Eric Wallace (46) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) walks to the next station during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) talks with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) talks with quarterback Cam Newton (1) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws while warming up during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stretches on the goal post during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) pushes a sled during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) prepare to throw to wide receiver Russell Shepard (19) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) prepares to run a play during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) runs as quarterback Cam Newton (1) follows behind him during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) gestures while talking to defensive end Kyle Love (93) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) reaches out for the ball during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Trevor Graham (87) reaches out for the ball during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard (19) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Austin Duke (16) makes a reception in front of cornerback Cole Luke (32) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Trevor Graham (87) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard (19) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier (81) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (83) reaches out for a reception during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) answers questions during a press conference during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) answers questions during a press conference during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) answers questions during a press conference during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers guard Andrew Norwell (68), offensive guard David Yankey (61), and offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) combine on a blocking drill during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) runs to his position drills during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with center Ryan Kalil (67) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with center Ryan Kalil (67) during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) talks with brother, offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75), during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) talks with brother, center Ryan Kalil (67), during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) talks with brother, center Ryan Kalil (67), during training camp at Wofford College on Monday, August 7, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com