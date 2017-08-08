Cam Newton’s status for Panthers’ exhibition opener, and 10 other things we learned Tuesday

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera made it official after Tuesday’s rainy walkthrough at Wofford College: Quarterback Cam Newton will not play Wednesday in the exhibition opener against Houston.
Derek Anderson will be the starter, backed up by Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert.
Newton didn’t throw in practice, running to nine days the time he has done no more than light throwing on the side.
He did that again Tuesday, at one point throwing to rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has been limited by a hamstring issue. Later, with the rest of team practicing goal line drills, Newton was doing lunges and running on the side.
Other observations and things we learned from Tuesday’s practice:
▪ Defensive end Charles Johnson, who hasn’t done much in the past few days, was working on the side with trainer Ryan Vermillion and running some lonely laps on a side practice field.
▪ The crowd was the smallest of camp at Wofford, estimated at 1,000, at most.
▪ Cornerback James Bradberry, who intercepts a pass nearly every day, had a nice breakup on one intended for Kelvin Benjamin.
▪ At one point Rivera interrupted drills to yell at the second and third teamers to pick up the intensity.
▪ Mario Addison back practicing after taking a knee to his quad yesterday. Panthers don't need him missing any time.
▪ Cornerback Corn Elder (knee) is still out, but did not have a brace on and was on the exercise bike. More progress.
▪ DE Bryan Cox Jr. was back after having an asthma attack Monday.
▪ DE Julius Peppers practiced after three straight days working inside.
▪ WR Mose Frazier had a nice fingertip snag on a long ball from Gilbert, and a touchdown in red zone drills.
▪ FB Alex Armah scored perhaps his first training camp touchdown, on a pass reception.
