Gallery: Carolina Panthers training camp 08.08.17

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) heads upfield during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) heads upfield past Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) after making a reception during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception as Carolina Panthers strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) closes in during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Ben Boulware (50) prepares to run a play during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Trevor Graham (87) looks to get past strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn (41) smiles as he talks to fans during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb (14) drops back to pass during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) heads upfield during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keyarris Garrett (15) looks to head upfield pastcornerback Zack Sanchez (31) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (83) looks to head upfield past strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert (4) looks to pass downfield during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) drops back to pass as quarterback Garrett Gilbert (4) and quarterback Joe Webb (14) look on during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) makes a reception during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) goes up for a pass against cornerback Daryl Worley (26) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keyarris Garrett (15) head upfield against linebacker Jeremy Cash (57) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive back L.J. McCray (23) runs a play during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive back L.J. McCray (23) guards tight end Eric Wallace (46) while heading upfield during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) works against offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) and brother offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) head to the next drill during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil (67) and brother offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) head to the next drill during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) listens to his brother center Ryan Kalil (67) during a break at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive guard David Yankey (61) works against offensive tackle Matt Kalil (75) at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Eric Crume (72) works against guard Andrew Norwell (68) at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Eric Crume (72) works against offensive guard Amini Silatolu (65) at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert (4) works through a drill as quarterback Derek Anderson (3) looks on at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks to the team during a huddle at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Joe Webb (14), Garrett Gilbert, and Derek Anderson warm up at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) works against a tackling dummy at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) works against a tackling dummy at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) pulls on his helmet at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks as players switch out of a play at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches players as they switch out of a play at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks to the team during a huddle at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) talks with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws to wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws to wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) talks with head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws to wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com