Carolina Panthers defensive end Daeshon Hall (74) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the first half of Wednesday’s preseason game at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers

NFL: Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17: Final game summary

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:30 AM

Panthers 27, Texans 17

Houston

7

3

7

0

17

Carolina

7

10

7

3

27

First Quarter

Car—Benjamin 23 pass from De.Anderson (Gano kick), 7:12. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: De.Anderson 32 pass to Olsen; McCaffrey 12 run. Carolina 7, Houston 0.

Hou—Blue 16 run (Novak kick), :10. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Savage 11 pass to Griffin; Savage 7 pass to Blue on 3rd-and-5; J.Prosch 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Savage 18 pass to Strong; B.Giacomini 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Savage 11 pass to Hopkins. Houston 7, Carolina 7.

Second Quarter

Car—Byrd 50 pass from Webb (Gano kick), 8:13. Drive: 1 plays, 50 yards, 00:09. Carolina 14, Houston 7.

Car—FG Gano 45, 5:55. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:29. Carolina 17, Houston 7.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 25, 1:42. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Foreman 14 run; Watson 18 pass to McCarron; Watson 16 pass to Hunt. Carolina 17, Houston 10.

Third Quarter

Car—Byrd 8 pass from Webb (Butker kick), 8:46. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Webb 29 pass to Byrd; Artis-Payne 20 run; Webb 7 run on 3rd-and-7; Webb 11 run. Carolina 24, Houston 10.

Hou—Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), :56. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:50. Key Plays: Watson 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Foreman 2 run on 4th-and-1; G.Mancz 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Watson 5 pass to Dr.Anderson on 3rd-and-4; Watson 19 pass to Dr.Anderson on 3rd-and-8; Watson 14 pass to Hunt. Carolina 24, Houston 17.

Fourth Quarter

Car—FG Butker 51, 5:11. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Simmons 19 run; Gilbert 13 pass to Duke on 3rd-and-10; Gilbert 21 pass to Duke. Carolina 27, Houston 17.

A—72,100.

Hou

Car

FIRST DOWNS

23

19

Rushing

5

7

Passing

15

10

Penalty

3

2

THIRD DOWN EFF

4-14

4-12

FOURTH DOWN EFF

1-2

0-1

TOTAL NET YARDS

410

388

Total Plays

74

58

Avg Gain

5.5

6.7

NET YARDS RUSHING

153

146

Rushes

24

30

Avg per rush

6.4

4.9

NET YARDS PASSING

257

242

Sacked-Yds lost

5-29

1-9

Gross-Yds passing

286

251

Completed-Att.

28-45

15-27

Had Intercepted

0

1

Yards-Pass Play

5.1

8.6

KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB

4-3-2

6-4-3

PUNTS-Avg.

6-47.0

4-41.3

Punts blocked.

0

0

FGs-PATs blocked

0-0

0-0

TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE

52

92

Punt Returns

1-1

5-46

Kickoff Returns

3-51

2-46

Interceptions

1-0

0-0

PENALTIES-Yds

12-91

5-42

FUMBLES-Lost

1-1

1-0

TIME OF POSSESSION

33:30

26:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Houston, Foreman 9-76, Blue 5-33, Watson 3-24, Ogunbowale 1-8, Hunt 2-8, Weeden 2-4, Miller 2-0. Carolina, Simmons 9-38, McCaffrey 7-33, Artis-Payne 6-22, Webb 3-21, Clay 1-18, Whittaker 2-10, Stewart 2-4.

PASSING—Houston, Savage 9-11-0-69, Watson 15-25-0-179, Weeden 4-9-0-38. Carolina, Anderson 4-5-0-76, Webb 7-14-1-128, Gilbert 4-8-0-47.

RECEIVING—Houston, Anderson 4-80, Hunt 3-38, Baylis 3-24, Miller 3-10, Hopkins 2-15, Allen 2-9, Foreman 2-6, Thompson 1-21, McCarron 1-18, Strong 1-18, Hardee 1-12, Griffin 1-11, Ervin 1-8, Blue 1-7, Street 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-3. Carolina, Byrd 4-98, Benjamin 2-40, Duke 2-34, Olsen 1-32, Garrett 1-23, Clay 1-11, Funchess 1-4, Manhertz 1-4, Frazier 1-3, Simmons 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS—Houston, McCarron 1-1. Carolina, Byrd 2-19, Duke 2-7, Clay 1-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS—Houston, Hunt 2-36, McCarron 1-15. Carolina, Simmons 1-24, Byrd 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—Houston, Cunningham 4-3-0, Nelson 3-1-0, Rice 2-0-0, Roberson 2-0-0, Dillon 2-0-0, Watkins 1-2-0, Scarlett 1-2-0, Peters 1-2-0, Dunn 1-1-1, Cole 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Godin 1-1-0, Jones 1-1-0, Washington 1-1-0, President 1-1-0, Ankou 1-1-0, Lee 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Clowney 1-0-0, Joseph 1-0-0, Pleasant 1-0-0, Drummond 1-0-0, Cushing 0-2-0, Hal 0-1-0, Reader 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0, Moore 0-1-0. Carolina, Norris 4-4-0, Southward 4-2-0, Cash 3-1-.5, Thompson 3-0-0, Mayo 2-3-0, Jones 2-2-0, Bigger 2-1-1, Obada 2-0-1, Williams 2-0-0, Luke 1-4-0, McCray 1-3-.5, Jacobs 1-2-0, Sanchez 1-2-0, Parms 1-1-1, Crume 1-1-0, Webster 1-1-0, Short 1-0-1, Hall 1-0-0, Coleman 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Horton 1-0-0, Davis 1-0-0, Moore 1-0-0, Munnerlyn 1-0-0, Richards 0-1-0, Bradberry 0-1-0, Kuechly 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS—Houston, Moore 1-0. Carolina, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 55. Carolina, Gano 50.

