NFL: Carolina Panthers 27, Houston Texans 17: Final game summary

Panthers 27, Texans 17
Houston
7
3
7
0
—
17
Carolina
7
10
7
3
—
27
First Quarter
Car—Benjamin 23 pass from De.Anderson (Gano kick), 7:12. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: De.Anderson 32 pass to Olsen; McCaffrey 12 run. Carolina 7, Houston 0.
Hou—Blue 16 run (Novak kick), :10. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Savage 11 pass to Griffin; Savage 7 pass to Blue on 3rd-and-5; J.Prosch 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Savage 18 pass to Strong; B.Giacomini 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Savage 11 pass to Hopkins. Houston 7, Carolina 7.
Second Quarter
Car—Byrd 50 pass from Webb (Gano kick), 8:13. Drive: 1 plays, 50 yards, 00:09. Carolina 14, Houston 7.
Car—FG Gano 45, 5:55. Drive: 4 plays, 6 yards, 1:29. Carolina 17, Houston 7.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 25, 1:42. Drive: 10 plays, 65 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: Foreman 14 run; Watson 18 pass to McCarron; Watson 16 pass to Hunt. Carolina 17, Houston 10.
Third Quarter
Car—Byrd 8 pass from Webb (Butker kick), 8:46. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Webb 29 pass to Byrd; Artis-Payne 20 run; Webb 7 run on 3rd-and-7; Webb 11 run. Carolina 24, Houston 10.
Hou—Watson 15 run (Fairbairn kick), :56. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 7:50. Key Plays: Watson 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Foreman 2 run on 4th-and-1; G.Mancz 10-yard offensive holding penalty; Watson 5 pass to Dr.Anderson on 3rd-and-4; Watson 19 pass to Dr.Anderson on 3rd-and-8; Watson 14 pass to Hunt. Carolina 24, Houston 17.
Fourth Quarter
Car—FG Butker 51, 5:11. Drive: 9 plays, 57 yards, 4:21. Key Plays: Simmons 19 run; Gilbert 13 pass to Duke on 3rd-and-10; Gilbert 21 pass to Duke. Carolina 27, Houston 17.
A—72,100.
Hou
Car
FIRST DOWNS
23
19
Rushing
5
7
Passing
15
10
Penalty
3
2
THIRD DOWN EFF
4-14
4-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF
1-2
0-1
TOTAL NET YARDS
410
388
Total Plays
74
58
Avg Gain
5.5
6.7
NET YARDS RUSHING
153
146
Rushes
24
30
Avg per rush
6.4
4.9
NET YARDS PASSING
257
242
Sacked-Yds lost
5-29
1-9
Gross-Yds passing
286
251
Completed-Att.
28-45
15-27
Had Intercepted
0
1
Yards-Pass Play
5.1
8.6
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
4-3-2
6-4-3
PUNTS-Avg.
6-47.0
4-41.3
Punts blocked.
0
0
FGs-PATs blocked
0-0
0-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
52
92
Punt Returns
1-1
5-46
Kickoff Returns
3-51
2-46
Interceptions
1-0
0-0
PENALTIES-Yds
12-91
5-42
FUMBLES-Lost
1-1
1-0
TIME OF POSSESSION
33:30
26:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Foreman 9-76, Blue 5-33, Watson 3-24, Ogunbowale 1-8, Hunt 2-8, Weeden 2-4, Miller 2-0. Carolina, Simmons 9-38, McCaffrey 7-33, Artis-Payne 6-22, Webb 3-21, Clay 1-18, Whittaker 2-10, Stewart 2-4.
PASSING—Houston, Savage 9-11-0-69, Watson 15-25-0-179, Weeden 4-9-0-38. Carolina, Anderson 4-5-0-76, Webb 7-14-1-128, Gilbert 4-8-0-47.
RECEIVING—Houston, Anderson 4-80, Hunt 3-38, Baylis 3-24, Miller 3-10, Hopkins 2-15, Allen 2-9, Foreman 2-6, Thompson 1-21, McCarron 1-18, Strong 1-18, Hardee 1-12, Griffin 1-11, Ervin 1-8, Blue 1-7, Street 1-6, Ogunbowale 1-3. Carolina, Byrd 4-98, Benjamin 2-40, Duke 2-34, Olsen 1-32, Garrett 1-23, Clay 1-11, Funchess 1-4, Manhertz 1-4, Frazier 1-3, Simmons 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS—Houston, McCarron 1-1. Carolina, Byrd 2-19, Duke 2-7, Clay 1-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS—Houston, Hunt 2-36, McCarron 1-15. Carolina, Simmons 1-24, Byrd 1-22.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS—Houston, Cunningham 4-3-0, Nelson 3-1-0, Rice 2-0-0, Roberson 2-0-0, Dillon 2-0-0, Watkins 1-2-0, Scarlett 1-2-0, Peters 1-2-0, Dunn 1-1-1, Cole 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Godin 1-1-0, Jones 1-1-0, Washington 1-1-0, President 1-1-0, Ankou 1-1-0, Lee 1-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0, Clowney 1-0-0, Joseph 1-0-0, Pleasant 1-0-0, Drummond 1-0-0, Cushing 0-2-0, Hal 0-1-0, Reader 0-1-0, Smith 0-1-0, Moore 0-1-0. Carolina, Norris 4-4-0, Southward 4-2-0, Cash 3-1-.5, Thompson 3-0-0, Mayo 2-3-0, Jones 2-2-0, Bigger 2-1-1, Obada 2-0-1, Williams 2-0-0, Luke 1-4-0, McCray 1-3-.5, Jacobs 1-2-0, Sanchez 1-2-0, Parms 1-1-1, Crume 1-1-0, Webster 1-1-0, Short 1-0-1, Hall 1-0-0, Coleman 1-0-0, Cox 1-0-0, Horton 1-0-0, Davis 1-0-0, Moore 1-0-0, Munnerlyn 1-0-0, Richards 0-1-0, Bradberry 0-1-0, Kuechly 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS—Houston, Moore 1-0. Carolina, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Houston, Fairbairn 55. Carolina, Gano 50.
Comments