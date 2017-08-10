Gallery: Panthers 17, Texans 17

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs past Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
David T. Foster III
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera points to the video screen as he talks to a game official, as quarterback Cam Newton (1), rear, looks on, during their game against the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs a play against the Carolina Panthers in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) spins the ball as he celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) gets protection as he throws downfield against the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Referee Tony Corrente (99) watches a replay on the field during a break in the action of the Carolina Panthers -Houston Texans preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Austin Duke (16) runs back a punt against the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Brenton Bersin (11) is escorted to the sideline after being shaken up on a play against the Houston Texans in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) jump-bumps with wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) who celebrated his touchdown reception over the Houston Texans in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers kicker Harrison Butker (7) hits a long field gal against the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers won 27-17.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (83) returns a punt as Houston Texans long snapper Jon Weeks (46) closes in during the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Joe Webb (14) throws downfield against the Houston Texans in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) celebrates his touchdown over the Houston Texans with running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Daeshon Hall (74) pressures Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler (92) is helped up and escorted to the sideline after being injured against the Houston Texans in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler (92) crutches at his left knee after being injured against the Houston Texans in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception and heads upfield past Houston Texans free safety Kurtis Drummond (23) in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) hangs onto the ball for a touchdown over Houston Texans defensive back Marcus Gilchrist (21) in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) shakes off Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) and free safety Andre Hal (29) after making a reception in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) fends off Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson (30) and free safety Andre Hal (29) after making a reception in the first half in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Former Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith shakes hands with running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) during warmups prior to playing the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Former Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith watches warmups with defensive end Charles Johnson (95) during warmups prior to playing the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks around during warmups prior to playing the Houston Texans in their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) looks for an opening against the Houston Texans in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Panthers led 17-10 at halftime.
