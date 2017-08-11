Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel’s first NFL training camp has not been what he expected

1:30 Suspected gang member sentenced in 2014 crime that left Chester councilman dead Pause

0:53 Fort Mill plays South Pointe to draw in football scrimmage

4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera

1:54 'The safety of the people is at stake': Lake Wylie residents sound off on Duke Energy land sale

2:10 Tour the stadiums on Indian Land's 2017 high school football schedule

2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

0:55 Chester youth, 17, sentenced in 'millimeter from murder' incident

1:52 Sheriff’s Foundation of York County brings book bags to students in need

0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times