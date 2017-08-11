Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton tested his throwing shoulder in Friday practice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw live routes to wide receivers Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Newton fired passes to Kelvin Benjamin and his other wideouts for about 10 minutes during the individual portion of Friday’s practice at Wofford’s Gibbs Stadium.
It was the first time Newton attempted live throws at training camp since July 30, when trainers pulled him near the end of practice because of arm fatigue.
Newton underwent surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff in March after injuring his shoulder near the end of last season. He participated in the first five practices at Wofford before developing pain in his shoulder.
After the individual work Friday, head athletics trainer Ryan Vermillion helped Newton stretch his arm as the medical staff continues to work on Newton’s range of motion in his shoulder.
Newton did not throw during the 7-on-7 drills that followed his early work.
