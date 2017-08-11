How much did Panthers QB Cam Newton throw? That, 10 other observations from Friday

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw for the first time in 12 days, getting in some work in individual drills.
Newton also got in some soft toss with the training staff but skipped the team portion of Friday’s training camp practice at Wofford College.
Here are 10 other things we saw, heard and learned on Friday:
▪ The Panthers were practicing at Gibbs Stadium after rain most of the day in Spartanburg.
▪ Veteran DE Julius Peppers, who has been bothered by a hip injury, was dressed for practice but didn’t do much. Receiver Fred Ross was back at practice. He had missed time after taking a hit to the head last week.
▪ Others who missed practice with injuries: WR Curtis Samuel, DB Corn Elder, WR Brentin Bersin, RB Jalen Simmons, CB Devonte Johnson, TE Scott Simonson, DT Drew Iddings, OT Blaine Clausell, DT Toby Johnson.
▪ Also not practicing was backup center Gino Gradkowski, who had a large wrap around his left leg.
▪ It was shorts and helmets for Panthers , except for Newton, WR Devin Funchess and QB Joe Webb, who had dark sweats on.
▪ New yogi Kelvin Benjamin was doing team stretches, then dropped into Warrior 1, singing, “Waaaaaarrior one....”
▪ Webb took the bulk of quarterback repetitions with Derek Anderson getting the day off and Newton limited.
▪ Webb tried to go to Kelvin Benjamin repeatedly during team drills, unsuccessfully. Finally, the two connected. Fourth time was a charm.
▪ A Garrett Gilbert thrown bounced off tight end Chris Manhertz, under pressure from LB David Mayo and Jeremy Cash, and was intercepted by Cash. Manhertz, an athletic dude who looks the part, continues to struggle with drops.
▪ Panthers S Dean Marlowe (hamstring) cleared waivers this week and returned to team’s IR list.
