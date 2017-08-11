How much did Panthers QB Cam Newton throw? That, 10 other observations from Friday

More Videos

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Pause
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing again, but may skip preseason games

    Joe Person talks about Cam Newton throwing to receivers for the first time in 12 days during Friday's practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

Joe Person talks about Cam Newton throwing to receivers for the first time in 12 days during Friday's practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Joe Person talks about Cam Newton throwing to receivers for the first time in 12 days during Friday's practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

How much did Panthers QB Cam Newton throw? That, 10 other observations from Friday

By Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

August 11, 2017 5:12 PM

SPARTANBURG

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw for the first time in 12 days, getting in some work in individual drills.

Newton also got in some soft toss with the training staff but skipped the team portion of Friday’s training camp practice at Wofford College.

Here are 10 other things we saw, heard and learned on Friday:

▪  The Panthers were practicing at Gibbs Stadium after rain most of the day in Spartanburg.

▪  Veteran DE Julius Peppers, who has been bothered by a hip injury, was dressed for practice but didn’t do much. Receiver Fred Ross was back at practice. He had missed time after taking a hit to the head last week.

More Videos

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Pause
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

  • Panthers rookie WR Curtis Samuel pleased with progress

    Jourdan Rodrigue, at Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., talks about Curtis Samuel's progress from injury and the Panthers' plans for him.

Panthers rookie WR Curtis Samuel pleased with progress

Jourdan Rodrigue, at Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., talks about Curtis Samuel's progress from injury and the Panthers' plans for him.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

▪  Others who missed practice with injuries: WR Curtis Samuel, DB Corn Elder, WR Brentin Bersin, RB Jalen Simmons, CB Devonte Johnson, TE Scott Simonson, DT Drew Iddings, OT Blaine Clausell, DT Toby Johnson.

▪  Also not practicing was backup center Gino Gradkowski, who had a large wrap around his left leg.

▪  It was shorts and helmets for Panthers , except for Newton, WR Devin Funchess and QB Joe Webb, who had dark sweats on.

▪  New yogi Kelvin Benjamin was doing team stretches, then dropped into Warrior 1, singing, “Waaaaaarrior one....”

▪ Webb took the bulk of quarterback repetitions with Derek Anderson getting the day off and Newton limited.

▪  Webb tried to go to Kelvin Benjamin repeatedly during team drills, unsuccessfully. Finally, the two connected. Fourth time was a charm.

▪  A Garrett Gilbert thrown bounced off tight end Chris Manhertz, under pressure from LB David Mayo and Jeremy Cash, and was intercepted by Cash. Manhertz, an athletic dude who looks the part, continues to struggle with drops.

▪  Panthers S Dean Marlowe (hamstring) cleared waivers this week and returned to team’s IR list.

More Videos

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Pause
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

  • Panthers QB Cam Newton throws to Greg Olsen at practice

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws to tight end Greg Olsen during a 2017 preseason practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Panthers QB Cam Newton throws to Greg Olsen at practice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws to tight end Greg Olsen during a 2017 preseason practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Jourdan Rodrigue jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Pause
U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:08

U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View More Video