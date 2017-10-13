Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Thursday’s game

More Videos 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom Pause 2:43 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 0:23 Only York County state prison closing 1:04 4 HS football surprises, thus far: Fort Mill 0:53 Harvey the Hurricane Hawk getting care for injury after taxi cab rescue 2:19 Nation Ford lineman Travell_Crosby on the radar of Clemson, other major schools 7:48 The 'White House Boys': a Florida horror story 1:37 DJJ staffer body-slams, slugs a skinny 14-year-old 0:55 True culture change 'takes time' 1:24 Death of a young detainee Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

