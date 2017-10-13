More Videos

  Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.

Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Thursday’s game

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 12:11 AM

Eagles 28, Panthers 23

Philadelphia

3

7

11

7

28

Carolina

3

7

6

7

23

First Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 50, 6:57.

Car—FG Gano 39, 2:17.

Second Quarter

Car—Newton 16 run (Gano kick), 10:34.

Phi—Ertz 1 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 2:32.

Third Quarter

Phi—Ertz 17 pass from Wentz (Blount run), 13:59.

Car—FG Gano 20, 11:19.

Phi—FG Elliott 48, 8:02.

Car—FG Gano 46, 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

Phi—Agholor 24 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 14:55.

Car—McCaffrey 1 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:04.

A—74,373.

Phi

Car

First downs

15

23

Total Net Yards

310

305

Rushes-yards

27-101

25-80

Passing

209

225

Punt Returns

1-0

3-35

Kickoff Returns

0-0

3-65

Interceptions Ret.

3-8

0-0

Comp-Att-Int

16-30-0

28-52-3

Sacked-Yards Lost

3-13

2-14

Punts

6-50.8

3-45.3

Fumbles-Lost

2-1

1-0

Penalties-Yards

10-126

1-1

Time of Possession

28:04

31:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Blount 14-67, Wentz 6-25, Barner 5-7, Clement 2-2. Carolina, Newton 11-71, Samuel 1-8, McCaffrey 4-8, Whittaker 1-(minus 3), Stewart 8-(minus 4).

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-30-0-222. Carolina, Newton 28-52-3-239.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 4-71, Agholor 4-55, Hollins 2-38, Ertz 2-18, M.Johnson 1-16, Burton 1-9, Barner 1-9, Smith 1-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-56, Benjamin 9-99, Dickson 4-36, Funchess 3-36, Shepard 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

