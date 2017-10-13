Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Thursday’s game

Eagles 28, Panthers 23
Philadelphia
3
7
11
7
—
28
Carolina
3
7
6
7
—
23
First Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 50, 6:57.
Car—FG Gano 39, 2:17.
Second Quarter
Car—Newton 16 run (Gano kick), 10:34.
Phi—Ertz 1 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 2:32.
Third Quarter
Phi—Ertz 17 pass from Wentz (Blount run), 13:59.
Car—FG Gano 20, 11:19.
Phi—FG Elliott 48, 8:02.
Car—FG Gano 46, 3:23.
Fourth Quarter
Phi—Agholor 24 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 14:55.
Car—McCaffrey 1 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:04.
A—74,373.
Phi
Car
First downs
15
23
Total Net Yards
310
305
Rushes-yards
27-101
25-80
Passing
209
225
Punt Returns
1-0
3-35
Kickoff Returns
0-0
3-65
Interceptions Ret.
3-8
0-0
Comp-Att-Int
16-30-0
28-52-3
Sacked-Yards Lost
3-13
2-14
Punts
6-50.8
3-45.3
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
1-0
Penalties-Yards
10-126
1-1
Time of Possession
28:04
31:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Blount 14-67, Wentz 6-25, Barner 5-7, Clement 2-2. Carolina, Newton 11-71, Samuel 1-8, McCaffrey 4-8, Whittaker 1-(minus 3), Stewart 8-(minus 4).
PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-30-0-222. Carolina, Newton 28-52-3-239.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Jeffery 4-71, Agholor 4-55, Hollins 2-38, Ertz 2-18, M.Johnson 1-16, Burton 1-9, Barner 1-9, Smith 1-6. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-56, Benjamin 9-99, Dickson 4-36, Funchess 3-36, Shepard 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
