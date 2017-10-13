More Videos

Carolina Panthers

Video captures bloody altercation between Panthers fan, another man at Thursday’s game

By Langston Wertz Jr. And LaVendrick Smith

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 11:05 AM

During Thursday night’s Carolina Panthers’ home game with the Philadelphia Eagles, a nasty altercation occurred in the stands that was caught on video.

An Instagram post from a Greensboro-based user catches an apparent argument from two fans that quickly became violent.

One fan, wearing a black Cam Newton jersey, punched another fan, wearing a white T-shirt, causing an immediate flow of blood after several punches were thrown in succession.

Warren Carrigan, who shot the video, said the two parties argued and that a woman and her son, seated between them, left in the third quarter. Carrigan said in his post the man who eventually was punched wasn’t happy that the other man and his girlfriend stood in front of him throughout the game. The two men exchanged more words and then the punches followed.

“The dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view,” Carrigan wrote.

The victim, a 62-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries in the stadium, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Friday afternoon.

The video circulated through social media Friday, as people condemned the man in the Cam Newton jersey, and called for charges to be filed.

“Nobody deserves this kind of treatment. Disgusting behavior,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow it’s hard for me to even watch this,” another user commented.

The Panthers reviewed the tape and identified the man in the video, the team announced in a statement Friday. CMPD is working to arrest the man in the video, police said. Neither the victim or the man who threw the punch were identified by police.

“We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law,” Lance Emory, Panthers executive director of risk management, said in a statement. “The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience. The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”

