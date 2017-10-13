Gallery: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Carolina Panthers 23

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is injured on the play while going against Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks (79) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) outruns Philadelphia Eagles defenders on his way to a touchdown in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) causes Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) to fumble in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) is escorted off the field after being injured against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) tries to block the pass of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs upfield against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera shows his displeasure while on the sideline against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) gads upfield against Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) makes a reception in front of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) stretches for extra yardage pst Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Patrick Robinson (21) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) heads upfield past Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) heads upfield on a punt return against Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton (88) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The game was tied, 10-10 at half time.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. Barnett was called for unnecessary roughness penalty on the play. The Eagles won 28-23.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Russell Shepard (19) tries to gain extra yardage past Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks (95) and strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks back t the sideline after a diving scoring attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles was being reviewed in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017. The Eagles won 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton walks off the field looking to the video board at a replay of a failed series against the Philadelphia Eagles during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton passes to a receiver as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham rush during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton drops back to pass to a receiver during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett during fourth quarter action as tackle Matt Kalil, right, tries to assist Newton on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo lines up across from the Philadelphia Eagles offense during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, left and defensive tackle Kawann Short, right, make the tackle on Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount, center, during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo replaced injured linebacker Luke Kuechly against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. Kuechly is in the concussion protocol. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills celebrates his interception of a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills intercepts a pass by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey fights his way to a first down as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks falls to the turf during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey rushes for yardage against the Philadelphia Eagles during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton goes airborne as he attempts to score a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sits on the turf after being knocked down during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount rushes for yardage against the Carolina Panthers during third quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reacts to a late hit following a slide by Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart fights for yardage on a run against the Philadelphia Eagles during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess, right, breaks upfield for yardage as Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Nigel Bradham look to make the tackle during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin fights to pick up yardage between the Philadelphia Eagles defense of linebacker Nigel Bradham, linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Robinson following a pass reception during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery is unable to make a pass reception as Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry applies defensive pressure during third quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, left, talks with tackle Matt Kalil, on the team's sideline during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton goes airborne as he attempts to score a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess celebrates his pass reception from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton slides as Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod prepares to hit him during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton slides as Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod prepares to hit him during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery catches a deep pass from quarterback Carson Wentz during third quarter action as Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour applies pressure on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess makes a catch over the middle against the Philadelphia Eagles during fourth quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz goes airborne following a hit by Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis during third quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton walks off the field frustrated following a series against the Philadelphia Eagles during third quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera, right, argues a call with referee Pete Morelli, left, during third quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers linebacker David Mayo, discusses a call with side judge Boris Cheek, center, as head coach Ron Rivera, right, listens during third quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz during third quarter action against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount scores on a two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during third quarter action on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, leaps into the air into tight end Ed Dickson after McCaffrey caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton during fourth quarter action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers lost to the Eagles 28-23.
