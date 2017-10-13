More Videos

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was injured during first-half action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The injury has put Kuechly back into the concussion protocol. David Mayo replaced Kuechly and according to head coach Ron Rivera did some good things.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly fined $9,000 for face-mask penalty on Lions RB

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2017 05:00 PM

The NFL has fined Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly $9,115 for his face mask on Lions running back Ameer Abdullah in last week’s game at Detroit, according to a league spokesman.

Kuechly’s penalty was the first of two face-mask penalties against the Panthers on successive second-quarter plays. Shaq Thompson was flagged on the following snap, although his face mask on Abdullah did not merit a fine.

There was a big disparity in penalty calls in Carolina’s 27-24 win at Detroit.

The Panthers were flagged 11 time for 100 yards, compared to one penalty for 10 yards for the Lions.

But Kuechly said after the game – before fines were announced – he didn’t have a problem with the officiating.

“If you grab a guy’s face mask it’s a penalty,” he said. “That stuff’s pretty straightforward and I’ve got to avoid grabbing the guy’s mask because it’s a big penalty.”

The calls swung the other way in Carolina’s 28-23 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday night.

The Panthers, the league’s least-penalized team, had one accepted penalty for 1 yard (an illegal formation called vs. defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on an extra point). Meanwhile, the Eagles were whistled 10 times for 126 penalty yards.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

