Ryan Kalil, Luke Kuechly at Panthers’ Tuesday practice, but how much did they do?

Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly walked together from Bank of America Stadium to the practice field Tuesday morning.

Kalil was in pads, while in Kuechly was in sweats while he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking a hard shot to the side of his head in last week’s loss to Philadelphia.

Getting Kalil back would be a welcome addition for the Panthers’ run game, which has ground to a virtual halt the last two weeks except when quarterback Cam Newton has the ball.

Kalil has missed the past five games after his neck flared up during warmups before the Week 2 victory over Buffalo. He’s been working on the side at practice the past two weeks, but increased his activity Tuesday during the portion of practice open to the media.

Kuechly ran from station to station with his defensive teammates but did not participate in the drills.

The Panthers made a roster move Tuesday as insurance in the event Kuechly is not cleared from the protocol, signing seventh-year linebacker Andrew Gachkar.

Gachkar was with Jacksonville during the preseason before getting cut. He spent his first four years with San Diego and was a special teams contributor for the Dallas Cowboys the past two seasons.

The Panthers still plan to go with David Mayo if Kuechly is out this week at Chicago or longer. But Gachkar gives them depth at the position and on special teams.

Carolina also brought two former players back on the practice squad – cornerback Zack Sanchez and running back and Charlotte native Jalen Simmons.