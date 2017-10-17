Why Ron Rivera says Panthers QB Garrett Gilbert was called up from practice squad

More Videos

Charlotte Fire Department salutes the procession of Det. Mike Doty 0:36

Charlotte Fire Department salutes the procession of Det. Mike Doty

Pause
Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill 2:01

Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty 1:18

Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC 1:31

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC

Faithful come together for wounded York County officers 1:18

Faithful come together for wounded York County officers

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’ 3:16

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’

Fun in the snow: York County residents share their videos (updated) 1:38

Fun in the snow: York County residents share their videos (updated)

Nation Ford boys outlast Northwestern in boys’ basketball shootout 1:22

Nation Ford boys outlast Northwestern in boys’ basketball shootout

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery 4:13

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery

  • Panthers Ron Rivera: We have to put these guys in position for success

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the situation the team found themselves in following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the situation the team found themselves in following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not pleased with the situation the team found themselves in following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Why Ron Rivera says Panthers QB Garrett Gilbert was called up from practice squad

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 04:53 PM

When Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert got the call on Monday night that he was being promoted to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, it was a bit of unexpected news.

“They said, ‘Would you like to come back up here?’” Gilbert said. “I said absolutely. Not that it’s necessarily going to change much in my daily routine or anything, but it certainly was a surprise.”

Gilbert has been on the team’s practice squad since he was waived in September. Carolina originally waived him to make room for former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya, who was waived on Tuesday morning.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera explained Tuesday that Gilbert’s knowledge of Carolina’s system was too valuable to let him go. With a number of quarterback injuries around the NFL this weekend, including Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken collarbone, there was a chance that another team could have swiped Gilbert off the practice squad to bolster its depth chart, even though Gilbert said no other teams had contacted his agent “to my knowledge.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We did what we did because of a couple of injuries around the league,” Rivera said. “The concern is you lose a guy like Garrett who knows your system, and that’s one of the strengths we have with a young man like him. He’s a young up-and-comer, strong-armed guy, been in the system for a year now.

“We like Brad, we like what Brad did. We brought him in so we could take an extended look ... but we had to protect ourselves with Garrett.”

There is a chance Kaaya ends up on Carolina’s practice squad if he clears waivers, but for now Gilbert is the third man on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Derek Anderson. He was a sixth-round draft selection of the Rams in 2014 after playing at Texas and SMU in college. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL since then, but in the preseason, he completed 29 of 50 passes for 317 yards.

Gilbert said he’ll continue to work with quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey between periods, and that his main focus is improving.

“I think things will continue to go the same,” Gilbert said, “and we’ll see from there.”

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Charlotte Fire Department salutes the procession of Det. Mike Doty 0:36

Charlotte Fire Department salutes the procession of Det. Mike Doty

Pause
Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill 2:01

Dozens of cops escort body of slain York Co. detective to Rock Hill

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt 7:24

4 York County officers shot and injured in overnight manhunt

Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty 1:18

Flag wavers honor police officer Mike Doty, killed on duty

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC 1:31

Snow Day comes to Fort Mill SC

Faithful come together for wounded York County officers 1:18

Faithful come together for wounded York County officers

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’ 3:16

York Co. Sheriff releases names of 4 officers shot during ‘ambush’

Fun in the snow: York County residents share their videos (updated) 1:38

Fun in the snow: York County residents share their videos (updated)

Nation Ford boys outlast Northwestern in boys’ basketball shootout 1:22

Nation Ford boys outlast Northwestern in boys’ basketball shootout

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery 4:13

York County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers as injured officers undergo surgery

  • Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is happy that the team has been winning even though they know how to keep the games interesting and there are still things the team needs to work on.

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

View More Video