Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) has 6.5 of his 151 career sacks this season, a hot start for a 37-year-old player.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers sacks leader Julius Peppers rationalizes his 6.5-sack start

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 4:54 PM

Through six games, Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers has 6.5 sacks, the fifth-most in the league and the team’s clear leader. Mario Addison and Kawaan Short each have three sacks, the next most behind Peppers.

So, why has Peppers gotten off to such an incredible start to the season? He’s on pace to top his career-high in sacks of 14.5, set in 2008.

“This is just one of those things where sacks happen,” Peppers said. “You can try your best and do everything right for the most part and still not get sacks, and sometimes you can get sacks that fall into your lap.

“I’ve been the beneficiary so far. There’s gonna be times where I don’t get sacks, where other guys have two- and three-sack games.”

Sunday, Peppers and the Panthers visit the Chicago Bears – one of Peppers’ former teams. Peppers’ four seasons in Chicago brought 37.5 of his 151 career sacks. And he’ll get to see Bears coach John Fox and some others on the Bears staff who were with the Panthers during Peppers’ first stint in Charlotte – even if he isn’t overly emotional about it.

“I’ve been going back there for the past three years now, so I’ve gotten over that part of it,” Peppers said, “but it’ll be nice to see (John) Fox. It’ll be nice to see him and some of the guys that work for the Bears. I have some great memories there, great relationships, so I’m excited to see those people.”

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

