Fantasy football rankings for Week 7: How bad has Atlanta’s Matt Ryan been?

Position-by-position fantasy football rankings for Week 7:
Quarterbacks
1. Tom Brady, New England vs. Atlanta
2. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Washington … With seven touchdowns in his past two games, Wentz is squarely on the high-end QB1 radar.
3. Dak Prescott, Dallas at San Francisco
4. Cam Newton, Carolina at Chicago
5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at New England … It’s certainly been a disappointing year for Matt Ryan owners (down 30.3 percent in fantasy scoring per game versus last year) though this nonetheless is an attractive matchup against a Patriots defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
6. Drew Brees, New Orleans at Green Bay
7. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Philadelphia … Cousins has averaged 305 passing yards per game over his past three games with 2.3 touchdowns, and that should continue this week against Philadelphia who allows the 3rd-most passing yards per game.
8. Alex Smith, Kansas City at Oakland
9. Russell Wilson, Seattle at N.Y. Giants … The Giants have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati … Cincinnati has been extremely difficult to pass against – just under 160 yards per game, lowest in the NFL.
11. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Cleveland … Cleveland has allowed a season-high 14 passing touchdowns this year.
12. Carson Palmer, Arizona at L.A. Rams … Adrian Peterson will only assist Palmer in play-action success – Palmer comes into Week 7 as the eighth-best fantasy quarterback for the season.
13. Brett Hundley, Green Bay vs. New Orleans … Hundley takes over for the great Aaron Rodgers (broken collarbone), which will drop all the Packers’ skill-position players in the rankings. Hundley should be better off with a week of preparation as the starter.
14. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay … Tampa allows the fifth-most passing yards.
15. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Buffalo … Winston (AC joint sprain to his throwing shoulder) will need to be monitored, and Buffalo has allowed just two passing touchdowns all season.
16. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at Buffalo … Fitzpatrick will get the start if Jameis Winston (shoulder) is unable to go (and this ranking is as if he starts).
17. Trevor Siemian, Denver at L.A. Chargers
18. Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Kansas City … In six career games vs. the Chiefs, Carr averages 202.5 yards and one touchdown per game.
19. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
20. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver
21. Case Keenum, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
22. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Carolina
23. Josh McCown, N.Y. Jets at Miami
24. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh … Pittsburgh allows the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
25. C.J. Beathard, San Francisco vs. Dallas … Beathard took over last week after Brian Hoyer was benched and will draw the Week 7 start.
26. Jay Cutler, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets
27. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville at Indianapolis
28. Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Tennessee … Benched last week for Kevin Hogan, Kizer is back to being the starter for Cleveland.
29. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
30. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
31. Joe Flacco, Baltimore at Minnesota
Running backs
1. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
2. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Oakland … Hunt comes into Week 7 at the first rookie to have at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first six games of his career.
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at San Francisco … With a new temporary restraining order in place, Zeke is set to start and should have a very strong week.
4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville at Indianapolis … Fournette (ankle) will need to be monitored.
5. Todd Gurley, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
6. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at New England … New England allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
7. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
8. Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Green Bay … Ingram is squarely on the RB1 radar after collecting his first NFL game with 100-plus yards and two touchdowns.
9. Melvin Gordon, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver … Gordon has been highly involved in the passing game, though Denver allows the fewest rushing yards and has yet to allow a rushing touchdown.
10. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Chicago
11. Adrian Peterson, Arizona at L.A. Rams … What a debut for the great Adrian Peterson last week with 134 yards rushing on 26 attempts and two touchdowns -- Peterson is a strong start this week against a Rams’ defense that has allowed the most rushing touchdowns this season and the most fantasy points to running backs.
12. Jay Ajayi, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets
13. Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Cleveland … Henry had 19 carries to 12 for DeMarco Murray last week and that should continue if not increase with Murray ailing with hamstring issues.
14. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Dallas
15. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Carolina … Howard comes into this week’s game off a career-high 36 carries. His stock was rock-bottom after a nine-carry, 7-yard performance in Week 2. Since then Howard has ripped off 481 yards and three touchdowns in four games, tied for RB5 over the past month.
16. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
17. Chris Thompson, Washington at Philadelphia
18. C.J. Anderson, Denver at L.A. Chargers … Anderson’s fantasy totals have been volatile, but this is a good week facing a Chargers’ defense allowing the most rushing yards this season.
19. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at New England
20. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Green Bay
21. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Buffalo
22. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. Tennessee
23. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
24. James White, New England vs. Atlanta … It’s a new season/new game, but it’s hard to forget White’s 14 receptions when these two teams last faced each other in Super Bowl LI.
25. Ty Montgomery, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
26. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets at Miami
27. Chris Ivory, Jacksonville at Indianapolis … Ivory could have a larger role with Fournette (ankle) perhaps less than 100 percent, Ivory was a big contributor last week with a surprise nine receptions.
28. Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
29. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland vs. Kansas City
30. Dion Lewis, New England vs. Atlanta … It’s near impossible to predict the running back Bill Belichick will feature on any given week but Lewis led the team in carries last week with 11, a season high.
31. Orleans Darkwa, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle … Darkwa looks to have taken over as the Giants’ lead back off a career-best 21 carries and 117 rushing yards.
32. Mike Gillislee, New England vs. Atlanta
33. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Tennessee
34. LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. Washington
35. Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville … Mack should get more consistent usage this week and going forward with Robert Turbin out for the year.
36. Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Carolina
37. Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
38. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Cleveland … Murray (hamstring) could be on the sidelines more this week as the Titans may not need him against the Browns. With a bye week coming up, they might just let him rest up (and arguably they should).
39. Javorius Allen, Baltimore at Minnesota
40. Latavius Murray, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
41. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
42. Wayne Gallman, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
43. Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Chicago … Stewart is averaging just 41 yards rushing per game.
44. Alex Collins, Baltimore at Minnesota
45. Jamaal Charles, Denver at L.A. Chargers
46. Shane Vereen, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
47. Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. Washington … Smallwood (knee) will need to be monitored.
48. Matt Breida, San Francisco vs. Dallas
49. Robert Kelley, Washington at Philadelphia … Kelley (ankle) will need to be monitored.
50. Andre Ellington, Arizona at L.A. Rams
Wide Receiver
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati … Brown continues to be money – 17 percent better than the second-best fantasy wide receiver on the season – and though he’s had quiet games against Cincinnati and they are No. 1 against the pass Brown remains locked atop the wide receiver rankings.
2. Dez Bryant, Dallas at San Francisco … Bryant has scored in three of his past four games.
3. Julio Jones, Atlanta at New England … Perhaps this is the week Julio Jones finally tees off after a disappointing start to the season. Jones is on pace for just 80 receptions and has yet to score.
4. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
5. Brandin Cooks, New England vs. Atlanta
6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Oakland … Hill (concussion) will need to be monitored.
7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Buffalo
8. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at Chicago
9. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at L.A. Rams
10. Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Green Bay
11. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at L.A. Chargers … Thomas is well overdue (11 straight games without a touchdown dating back to last year) and he should be a heavy target this week with Emmanuel Sanders out.
12. Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets … Landry comes into this one with back-to-back games with touchdowns for the first time since 2014, though then he went 10 games without scoring last time.
13. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
14. Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. Kansas City
15. Adam Thielen, Minnesota vs. Baltimore … Thielen is one of just three players (A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry) to have at least five receptions in every game this season, though he’s still looking for his first touchdown.
16. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
17. Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Washington … Through six games, Agholor (not Alshon Jeffery) has been the Eagles’ most productive fantasy receiver.
18. Chris Hogan, New England vs. Atlanta
19. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Washington
20. Doug Baldwin, Seattle at N.Y. Giants
21. Devin Funchess, Carolina at Chicago
22. Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
23. Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. Kansas City
24. Danny Amendola, New England vs. Atlanta
25. Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver … Allen scored in Week 1 against Denver but in general the Broncos have simply shut down receivers all year long with their elite defensive backs.
26. Terrelle Pryor, Washington at Philadelphia
27. Rishard Matthews, Tennessee at Cleveland
28. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
29. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
30. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
31. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Baltimore … Diggs (groin) will need to be monitored.
32. Marqise Lee, Jacksonville at Indianapolis
33. Pierre Garcon, San Francisco vs. Dallas
34. Eric Decker, Tennessee at Cleveland
35. Josh Doctson, Washington at Philadelphia … Doctson has scored two touchdowns in the past three games (on just four receptions), and could be a sneaky strong start against Philadelphia (allowing the third-most passing yards). Washington has said it will get Doctson more involved in the offense.
36. Sammy Watkins, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
37. Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
38. John Brown, Arizona at L.A. Rams
39. Cole Beasley, Dallas at San Francisco
40. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at New England … Sanu (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
41. Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay … Matthews (thumb) will need to be monitored but he’s expected to return this week, and against a Bucs defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
42. Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans at Green Bay
43. Jermaine Kearse, N.Y. Jets at Miami
44. Robby Anderson, N.Y. Jets at Miami
45. Bennie Fowler, Denver at L.A. Chargers … Fowler will start with Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) to miss this week.
46. Jamison Crowder, Washington at Philadelphia
47. DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at Buffalo
48. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle … Shepard (ankle) will need to be monitored.
49. Robert Woods, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
50. Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at New England
51. Kenny Stills, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets
52. Tyler Lockett, Seattle at N.Y. Giants
53. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville at Indianapolis
54. Jaron Brown, Arizona at L.A. Rams
55. Paul Richardson, Seattle at N.Y. Giants
56. Willie Snead, New Orleans at Green Bay
57. Tyrell Williams, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver
58. Kendall Wright, Chicago vs. Carolina
59. Mike Wallace, Baltimore at Minnesota
60. Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at Buffalo
61 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland vs. Tennessee
62. Terrance Williams, Dallas at San Francisco
63. Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore at Minnesota … Maclin (shoulder) will need to be monitored.
64. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
65. Roger Lewis, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
66. DeVante Parker, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets … Parker (ankle) will need to be monitored.
67. Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
68. Ryan Grant, Washington at Philadelphia
69. Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
70. Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco vs. Dallas
71. Torrey Smith, Philadelphia vs. Washington
72. Seth Roberts, Oakland vs. Kansas City
73. DeAnthony Thomas, Kansas City at Oakland
74. Brice Butler, Dallas at San Francisco … Butler has just eight receptions, but he’s averaging a blistering 25.9 yards per catch – the would-be highest since 1989 (Flipper Anderson) among receivers with at least 25 receptions.
75. Andre Holmes, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Tight ends
1. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Atlanta
2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Washington … Ertz comes into Week 7 as the top-scoring fantasy tight end this season.
3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Oakland
4. Jimmy Graham, Seattle at N.Y. Giants … The Giants allow the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
5. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets at Miami
6. Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Cleveland
7. Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver
8. Evan Engram, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
9. Jason Witten, Dallas at San Francisco … Perhaps somewhat surprising, but the 49ers allow the fewest points to opposing tight ends.
10. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Buffalo … With four straight games with a touchdown – Brate has quietly been the No. 1 tight end over the past four weeks.
11. Austin Hooper, Atlanta at New England … Hooper moves closer toward being an every-week start, with 16 targets and 12 receptions over the Falcons’ past two games, and he has attractive matchup against the Patriots, who have allowed 26.5 points per game.
12. Jordan Reed, Washington at Philadelphia
13. Ed Dickson, Carolina at Chicago
14. Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Carolina … Miller comes into this one off back-to-back games with a touchdown, and Mitchell Trubisky is looking to tight ends, who make up 43 percent of his targets.
15. Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh … Kroft is set to be the Bengals’ starting tight end for the remainder of the season with Tyler Eifert (back) placed on injured reserve.
16. George Kittle, San Francisco vs. Dallas … Kittle has become a key cog in the 49ers’ passing game (17 targets the past two weeks) and he’ll play with his college quarterback C.J. Beathard.
17. Nick O’Leary , Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay … O’Leary should be set to be the Bills’ starting tight end for the foreseeable future with Charles Clay (knee) sidelined.
18. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
19. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Cleveland
20. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
21. Vernon Davis, Washington at Philadelphia
22. David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Tennessee
23. Julius Thomas, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets
24. Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Kansas City
25. Martellus Bennett, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
26. Ben Watson, Baltimore at Minnesota
27. Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
28. Jermaine Gresham, Arizona at L.A. Rams
29. AJ Derby, Denver at L.A. Chargers
30. Tyler Higbee, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
Kickers
1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Atlanta
2. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Washington
3. Dan Bailey, Dallas at San Francisco
4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Oakland
5. Greg Zuerlein, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
6. Graham Gano, Carolina at Chicago
7. Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Cleveland
8. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
9. Josh Lambo, Jacksonville at Indianapolis … Jason Myers has been released and Lambo has been signed to be the team’s new kicker (and in a plus matchup this week).
10. Matt Bryant, Atlanta at New England
11. Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Green Bay
12. Brandon McManus, Denver at L.A. Chargers
13. Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
14. Blair Walsh, Seattle at N.Y. Giants
15. Phil Dawson, Arizona at L.A. Rams
16. Kai Forbath, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
17. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
18. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
19. Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Minnesota
20. Cody Parkey, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets
21. Robbie Gould, San Francisco vs. Dallas
22. Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland vs. Kansas City
23. Nick Rose, Washington at Philadelphia … Dustin Hopkins (hip) is out for the year; Washington has signed Nick Rose as their new kicker.
24. Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay at Buffalo
25. Chandler Catanzaro, N.Y. Jets at Miami
26. Nick Novak, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver
27. Connor Barth, Chicago vs. Carolina
28. Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
29. Aldrick Rosas, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
30. Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Tennessee
Defenses
1. Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville at Indianapolis
2. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
3. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Baltimore
4. Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Cleveland
5. Seattle DT, Seattle at N.Y. Giants
6. New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Green Bay
7. Denver DT, Denver at L.A. Chargers
8. Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Oakland
9. Carolina DT, Carolina at Chicago
10. Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
11. L.A. Rams DT, L.A. Rams vs. Arizona
12. Dallas DT, Dallas at San Francisco
13. Miami DT, Miami vs. N.Y. Jets
14. L.A. Chargers DT, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver
15. Arizona DT, Arizona at L.A. Rams
16. Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Minnesota
17. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Washington
18. N.Y. Jets DT, N.Y. Jets at Miami
19. Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Carolina
20. New England DT, New England vs. Atlanta
21. N.Y. Giants DT, N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle
22. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
23. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
24. Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at Buffalo
25. Washington DT, Washington at Philadelphia
26. Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Kansas City
27. Atlanta DT, Atlanta at New England
28. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. New Orleans
29. Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Tennessee
30. San Francisco DT, San Francisco vs. Dallas
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
