Panthers QB Cam Newton declines to talk to media, could face fine from NFL

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 19, 2017 5:23 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton declined to talk to the media Thursday for the second day in a row, leaving the face of the Panthers’ franchise subject to a possible fine.

Players who fail to fulfill their media obligations are subject to discipline under the “conduct detrimental to the league” clause. Former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch racked up more than $100,000 in fines for not speaking to the media during the 2014 season, although he and the league later reached a settlement.

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said Newton did not give him a reason for skipping his weekly press conference, the first one Newton has missed when healthy during his six-plus seasons with the Panthers.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera also said he wasn’t sure why Newton chose not to address reporters.

“I thought he had a press conference today, but apparently not,” Rivera said.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

