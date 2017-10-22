Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

More Videos

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire

Pause
A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates 3:58

Traffic and growth in Fort Mill lead topics for Town Council candidates

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:38

Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured

Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference 1:33

Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist back at practice after two weeks 0:33

Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist back at practice after two weeks

  • Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities

    Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities and glad he can make his grandfather proud.

Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities and glad he can make his grandfather proud. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers Devin Funchess is making the most of his opportunities and glad he can make his grandfather proud. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 22, 2017 11:00 AM

NFL Week 7 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (4-2) visit the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Soldier Field, where rain could play a significant role in Sunday’s game.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: CBS (WBTV in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  