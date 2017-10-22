Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers visit Chicago Bears; expect some slop

NFL Week 7 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (4-2) visit the Chicago Bears (2-4) at Soldier Field, where rain could play a significant role in Sunday’s game.
Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday.
[LONGSHOT? North Carolina product – not that one – brings a jolt of excitement to Bears]
[SCOTT FOWLER: 6 Carolina Panthers captains, 6 injury stories: The NFL’s cruel toll]
[FRIDAY'S INJURY UPDATE: 2 key players NOT ruled out]
[NEXT UP: Luke Kuechly backup David Mayo is ready to go]
[TOM SORENSEN: NFL picks for Week 7 would include Browns as my Lock, except for this ...]
Comments