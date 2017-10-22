Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

Bears 17, Panthers 3
Carolina
0
3
0
0
—
3
Chicago
7
10
0
0
—
17
First Quarter
Chi—Jackson 75 fumble return (Barth kick), 8:59.
Second Quarter
Chi—Jackson 76 interception return (Barth kick), 12:28.
Car—FG Gano 36, 3:18.
Chi—FG Barth 19, 1:10.
A—61,256.
Car
Chi
First downs
20
5
Total Net Yards
293
153
Rushes-yards
30-108
26-68
Passing
185
85
Punt Returns
3-17
2-12
Kickoff Returns
2-43
0-0
Interceptions Ret.
0-0
2-84
Comp-Att-Int
21-34-2
4-7-0
Sacked-Yards Lost
5-26
4-22
Punts
5-52.6
6-49.3
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
0-0
Penalties-Yards
4-35
5-40
Time of Possession
38:35
21:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 9-50, Stewart 14-48, McCaffrey 7-10. Chicago, Howard 21-65, Trubisky 5-3.
PASSING—Carolina, Newton 21-34-2-211. Chicago, Trubisky 4-7-0-107.
RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 7-36, Funchess 4-41, Benjamin 3-65, Dickson 3-18, Shepard 2-20, Samuel 1-20, Manhertz 1-11. Chicago, Miller 2-29, Cohen 1-70, Gentry 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
