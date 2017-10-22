Panthers injury updates: Trai Turner optimistic, but Ryan Kalil will wait and see

The Carolina Panthers will learn more about the status of offensive linemen Ryan Kalil and Trai Turner on Monday after both were injured in Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Bears.
Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil left in the first quarter after aggravating a neck injury that sidelined him for the previous five games. Right guard Trai Turner, another Pro Bowler, came out in the second half with a left knee injury.
Given how long Kalil was out after first hurting his neck before the Buffalo game in Week 2 – and how quickly he reinjured it – he was asked whether he was concerned about his future.
“I’m just pretty frustrated about the whole thing,” Kalil said. “So get back into Charlotte and figure out what the gameplan is.”
Kalil, 32, missed eight games in 2016, when he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in November.
He again declined to discuss the specifics of his injury, which was first described as a crick in his neck.
“I don’t really want to get into it right now,” he said. “I just had a setback.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera planned to talk to the trainers to “figure out what’s going on” with Kalil.
“This was his first time back in five or six weeks,” Rivera said. “Part of it is that he knows where his limitations are right now and he gave a go of it. So we’ll see what they tell me.”
Turner, who had a brace on his knee after the game, said he’ll undergo an MRI exam Monday. But Turner sounded an optimistic note.
“I don’t know the preliminary things about it. I just know I’ll be all right,” Turner said. “Make sure everything’s good and I’ll be ready to rock next week.”
Tyler Larsen, who started five games last season, replaced Kalil against the Bears. Amini Silatolu came in for Turner, and had a holding penalty on the next play.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
