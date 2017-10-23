Panthers coach Ron Rivera, asked about OC Mike Shula, gives unequivocal answer

More Videos

A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

Pause
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

  • Panthers Rivera likes the play calls but team has to make plays

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he likes the play calling despite the team's 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he likes the play calling despite the team's 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he likes the play calling despite the team's 17-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22, 2017. Jeff Siner-jsiner@charlotteobserver.com jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers coach Ron Rivera, asked about OC Mike Shula, gives unequivocal answer

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 23, 2017 2:00 PM

A day after the his offense again lacked big plays – except creating two huge ones for the Chicago Bears – Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera offered a vote of confidence in offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

Asked in his Monday news conference if he was happy with the playcalling or whether the offense’s problems were an execution issue, Rivera defended Shula.

“I’m happy with what we’re doing. Again, just watch the game and see what’s happening. OK?” Rivera said. “But I’m happy with what we’re doing.”

What the Panthers offense did Sunday was fail to score a touchdown for the second time this season. Worse, they had two turnovers that became defensive scores of 75 and 76 yards for Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson.

Mike Shula(2)
The Carolina Panthers’ struggles on offense have raised questions about offensive coordinator Mike Shula (left) and his system, but not for head coach Ron Rivera, right.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers came into the season trying to evolve their offense so quarterback Cam Newton wouldn’t take as many hits as he entered the next stage of his career. Rivera and Shula talked about not using as many called runs for Newton.

But he’s led them in rushing the past two games, and was sacked five times in the 17-3 loss at Chicago.

While Rivera defended Shula, he did say the Panthers could stand to simplify things to help all the newcomers on offense. Besides drafting running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Curtis Samuel in the first two rounds, the Panthers also added a new slot receiver in Russell Shepard and $55.5 million left tackle Matt Kalil.

“We’re in a situation now where you’ve got so many new guys as you’re going through this communication, it takes a little bit to register,” Rivera said.

During their streak of three consecutive NFC South titles, the Panthers hung their hat on a physical run game, mixed with a lethal, big-play passing attack.

But with the arrival of McCaffrey, the Panthers are running more east-west plays that are not well suited for Jonathan Stewart.

They got back to more downhill runs against the Bears, but they still had little in the way of explosive plays.

Kelvin Benjamin’s 37-yard catch at the end of the first half was the only play longer than 20 yards over the past two games – losses to Philadelphia and Chicago that have dropped the Panthers to 4-3.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

A love story 60+ years in the making 1:47

A love story 60+ years in the making

Pause
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 0:41

Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 1:04

The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty'

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:20

York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 1:11

Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle' 2:05

Rock Hill man sentenced in shooting that attorneys claimed was 'love triangle'

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View More Video