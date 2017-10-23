Panthers coach Ron Rivera, asked about OC Mike Shula, gives unequivocal answer

A day after the his offense again lacked big plays – except creating two huge ones for the Chicago Bears – Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera offered a vote of confidence in offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

Asked in his Monday news conference if he was happy with the playcalling or whether the offense’s problems were an execution issue, Rivera defended Shula.

“I’m happy with what we’re doing. Again, just watch the game and see what’s happening. OK?” Rivera said. “But I’m happy with what we’re doing.”

What the Panthers offense did Sunday was fail to score a touchdown for the second time this season. Worse, they had two turnovers that became defensive scores of 75 and 76 yards for Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson.

The Carolina Panthers’ struggles on offense have raised questions about offensive coordinator Mike Shula (left) and his system, but not for head coach Ron Rivera, right. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers came into the season trying to evolve their offense so quarterback Cam Newton wouldn’t take as many hits as he entered the next stage of his career. Rivera and Shula talked about not using as many called runs for Newton.

But he’s led them in rushing the past two games, and was sacked five times in the 17-3 loss at Chicago.

While Rivera defended Shula, he did say the Panthers could stand to simplify things to help all the newcomers on offense. Besides drafting running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout Curtis Samuel in the first two rounds, the Panthers also added a new slot receiver in Russell Shepard and $55.5 million left tackle Matt Kalil.

“We’re in a situation now where you’ve got so many new guys as you’re going through this communication, it takes a little bit to register,” Rivera said.

During their streak of three consecutive NFC South titles, the Panthers hung their hat on a physical run game, mixed with a lethal, big-play passing attack.

But with the arrival of McCaffrey, the Panthers are running more east-west plays that are not well suited for Jonathan Stewart.

They got back to more downhill runs against the Bears, but they still had little in the way of explosive plays.

Kelvin Benjamin’s 37-yard catch at the end of the first half was the only play longer than 20 yards over the past two games – losses to Philadelphia and Chicago that have dropped the Panthers to 4-3.