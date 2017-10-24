Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly watched Sunday’s loss at Chicago from the sideline. Kuechly remains in the concussion protocol, per sources.
Carolina Panthers

Tuesday’s Panthers injury updates on Luke Kuechly, Ryan Kalil, Trai Turner a mixed bag

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 24, 2017 2:51 PM

Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly remains in the concussion protocol nearly two weeks after he was injured during an Oct. 12 loss to Philadelphia.

kalil
Panthers center Ryan Kalil played three series vs. the Bears before aggravating a neck injury. He is hoping to avoid going on injured reserve.
Kuechly was scheduled to visit an independent neurologist on Monday, but was still in the protocol as of Tuesday, according to sources. The Panthers begin preparations for Tampa Bay with a practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the team continues to evaluate offensive linemen Trai Turner and Ryan Kalil after both left Sunday’s loss at Chicago with injuries.

Kalil, the Pro Bowl center, aggravated a neck injury that sidelined him for five games. Kalil, 32, is hoping to avoid going on injured reserve, a scenario in which he’d be forced to sit out another eight weeks.

Turner came out of the Bears game in the second half with a left knee injury that he did not believe was serious. There’s a chance Turner could play this week against the Bucs, sources said.

With Graham Gano popped up on the injury list with a knee problem last week, the team is working out four kickers on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This list is highlighed by former Bucs kicker Robert Aguayo, Panthers working out kickers today: Andrew Franks, Mike Meyer, Roberto Aguayo, and Younghoe Koo.

All four are eligible for the practice squad, which is where the Panthers were trying to stash former Georgia Tech kicker and seventh-round pick Harrison Butker before the Chiefs grabbed him in September.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

