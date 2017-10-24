Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay (83) looks to head upfield past strong safety Kurt Coleman (20) during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers bring back speedy wide receiver

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

October 24, 2017 5:40 PM

Kaelin Clay has come full circle, and the Carolina-Buffalo connection keeps chugging.

The lightning-fast wide receiver is back, after Carolina claimed him off waivers Tuesday afternoon.

Clay was traded to the Buffalo Bills along with a 2019 seventh-round draft pick immediately after roster cutdowns in September, in exchange for corner Kevon Seymour.

The Panthers need a vertical threat after losing Ted Ginn Jr. in free agency and heir-apparent Damiere Byrd to injured reserve. Clay’s speed as both a wideout and as a kick and punt returner are assets that appeal to Carolina and helped him leave an impression on the Panthers’ staff throughout training camp and the preseason.

The move also makes Carolina’s original trade with Buffalo look good. Seymour’s role as a valuable depth piece on defense has solidified and was especially important when cornerback Daryl Worley was injured.

The team’s corresponding move was to place safety Demetrious Cox on injured reserve (ankle).

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

