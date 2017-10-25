Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), shown stretching last week, was back at practice Wednesday. But he faces one more step in the concussion protocol.
Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Luke Kuechly in full pads for Wednesday’s practice, still faces key step

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

October 25, 2017 11:57 AM

The Carolina Panthers received some good news on the injury front Wednesday when Pro Bowl middle linebacker Luke Kuechly ran out in full pads for practice.

Kuechly is in the penultimate step in the concussion protocol: He’ll need to be cleared by the team doctor and an independent neurologist before he can play Sunday at Tampa Bay.

But for a player who has sustained three concussions in a 26-month span, getting back on the practice field is a positive sign.

Kuechly sat out last week’s game at Chicago and has missed 10 games because of concussions over the past three seasons.

Meanwhile, right guard Trai Turner also was in pads Wednesday after leaving the Bears game in the second half with a left knee injury.

Center Ryan Kalil was not practicing Wednesday.

Kalil played three series at Chicago before aggravating a neck injury that sidelined him the previous five games. Kalil, a five-time Pro Bowler, is hoping to avoid going on injured reserve.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

