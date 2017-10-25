More Videos

Carolina Panthers

Panthers’ Cam Newton, asked about lack of big plays, abruptly leaves news conference

By Scott Fowler

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

October 25, 2017 05:18 PM

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a media-related incident for the second week in a row on Wednesday, abruptly leaving his press conference after declining to answer a question about the Panthers’ recent lack of big plays.

Observer reporter Joseph Person asked Newton: “Big plays – big chunk plays – kind of get to that energy I think you are talking about. Does this offense – I know you had several at Detroit and New England – do you think you guys have the wherewithal to do that consistently, week in and week out?”

Newton glanced toward the ceiling, briefly shook his head and said: “Next question.”

After a slight pause, Newton walked out of the room, although another reporter had begun to ask a question.

Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond spoke to Newton after his press conference and said later about the incident: “Cam didn’t intend to be discourteous toward any specific media member. In his mind, after answering questions for nine minutes, he had fulfilled his obligations.”

Last week, Newton skipped his mid-week news conference in violation of NFL media policy – all NFL players are supposed to be available at least one day during the week of a game. When healthy, he had never skipped a mid-week news conference until then. The quarterback did speak to the media Sunday after Carolina’s 17-3 loss to Chicago.

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

