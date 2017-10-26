Panthers’ Thomas Davis gives injury updates on Luke Kuechly and ... himself

Thomas Davis provided injury updates on a couple of key Carolina Panthers defenders – Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly and ... himself.

Davis’ health became something of an issue this week when his wife, Kelly, during an appearance on WCCB Charlotte’s The Edge, said Davis had been “playing three or four weeks with completely broken ribs, and he’s out there still trying.”

Kelly Davis walked the statement back a bit the following night.

And on Thursday, Thomas Davis said his wife was correct when she said it was a fracture, but had overstated the number of ribs involved. It’s a single rib that Davis broke, but is feeling better, he said.

The Panthers listed Davis on the injury report during weeks 4-5, but he hasn’t been included on it the past three weeks.

“The first couple of weeks it was something we had to deal with,” Davis said. “But when you’re dealing with rib injuries, as time goes on they get better and that’s what happened in this situation.”

As for Kuechly, Davis further added to the confusion of whether Kuechly actually sustained a concussion during an Oct. 12 loss to Philadelphia. Kuechly has been in the concussion protocol since that night, although ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Kuechly did not have a concussion (a team source told the Observer he did).

In either case, Davis says he’s glad to have Kuechly back, but concerned any time a player sustains a brain injury. That’s especially the case with Kuechly, who has missed 10 games over the past three seasons due to concussions.

“You definitely don’t want to see any more of them. That’s with anybody, not only Luke,” Davis said. “We understand the effects and what really happens when you get a concussion. I don’t know if he was really diagnosed with a concussion this time. But you don’t want to see anybody have any kind of head trauma.”

Kuechly was a full participant at practice for the second day in a row, but needs final clearance from an independent neurologist to play in Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

“The dude is the best middle linebacker in all of the game,” Davis said. “So whenever we can get him back on the field and he’s out there playing with us, it makes our odds of winning better. It makes everyone around him better.”