Ron Rivera’s road-tested Panthers team ready for some home cookin’

Fall Sundays in Charlotte have been missing something lately – the Carolina Panthers.

Because of the way the schedule fell, Charlotte’s NFL team has been on the road for four of its five games in October. The lone home date was a Thursday night loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 12.

That means when the Panthers host Atlanta on Nov. 5, it will mark the first Sunday home game in six weeks.

“It’s been a little different,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “I don’t know if you can say it’s the reason why (the team has lost two in a row). But it’s just been different.”

The Panthers are 27-24-1 on the road under Rivera, including a 3-1 mark this season.

Rivera said the fortunate part of the recent road stretch is the Panthers didn’t have any West Coast trips. And the flipside is after Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, they’ll second half of the season features five home games – including three in a row at Bank of America Stadium in December.

“That’s a bonus,” Rivera said. “And we as a football team have got to understand that and start building some momentum. Win this game and take care of our business and do the things we’re supposed to. At this point it does become favorable.”