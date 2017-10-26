Fantasy football rankings for Week 8: Here’s some help for those bye-week blues

Position-by-position fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 8, with top quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, receivers, kickers, defenses.
Quarterback
1 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco
2 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Dallas
3 Tom Brady, New England vs. LA Chargers
4 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Washington
5 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Houston
6 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Chicago
7 Cam Newton, Carolina at Tampa Bay … Newton comes off a very disappointing game but this is a good chance for a rebound against Tampa Bay who allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
8 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Denver … Smith has a tough matchup but he remains on the low-end starter radar anyway – Smith comes into this one arguably as the leading candidate for NFL MVP with 15 touchdowns to zero interceptions.
9 DeShaun Watson, Houston at Seattle … It’s a tough ranking decision – on the hand it’s all-world DeShaun Watson, on the other hand at Seattle is one of the toughest places to play.
10 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at New England … New England shut down Matt Ryan last week though they still allow the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
11 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
12 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis
13 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Detroit
14 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh … Not the best of matchups for Stafford against Pittsburgh who allow the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
15 Derek Carr, Oakland at Buffalo
16 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at NY Jets … You’d like to think Ryan could rebound at some point (he was after all the NFL MVP last season averaging 309 yards per game with 38 touchdowns), but he’s had just seven touchdowns in six games.
17 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Oakland
18 Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
19 Trevor Siemian, Denver at Kansas City
20 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Cleveland
21 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at New Orleans
22 Matt Moore, Miami at Baltimore
23 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco at Philadelphia
24 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Miami
25 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
26 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
Running Back
1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Detroit
2 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Washington
3 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Chicago
4 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Oakland
5 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Denver … Denver allows the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs but Hunt doesn’t drop much regardless of opponent.
6 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at New England
7 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at NY Jets
8 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Chicago
9 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Tampa Bay … McCaffrey averages a very disappointing 2.5 yards per carry, but he’s a solid start on pace for an NFL rookie-record 101 receptions.
10 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis … Mixon is a good candidate for a breakout game this week against an Indianapolis defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
11 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Dallas
12 Jordan Howard, Chicago at New Orleans
13 Jay Ajayi, Miami at Baltimore
14 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at NY Jets
15 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
16 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Philadelphia
17 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Cleveland
18 Matt Forte, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
19 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
20 Lamar Miller, Houston at Seattle
21 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Cincinnati … Mack seems too talented not to get an uptick in touches – he can bust a long touchdown on any given play.
22 James White, New England vs. LA Chargers
23 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco … Blount should have a strong game and be a good bet for a score against a 49ers defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
24 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Buffalo … Richard and DeAndre Washington will split the work with Marshawn Lynch suspended this week.
25 Dion Lewis, New England vs. LA Chargers
26 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Cleveland
27 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. Minnesota
28 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at New Orleans
29 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
30 DeAndre Washington, Oakland at Buffalo
31 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Miami
32 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Kansas City
33 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco
34 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Tampa Bay
35 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
36 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
37 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Miami
38 Jamaal Charles, Denver at Kansas City
39 D’onta Foreman, Houston at Seattle
40 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
41 Robert Kelley, Washington vs. Dallas
42 Mike Gillislee, New England vs. LA Chargers
43 Thomas Rawls, Seattle vs. Houston
44 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis
45 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at New England
46 Rex Burkhead, New England vs. LA Chargers
47 Eddie Lacy, Seattle vs. Houston
48 Charles Sims, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
49 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Philadelphia
50 Samaje Perine, Washington vs. Dallas
Wide Receiver
1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Detroit
2 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis
3 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina … Evans scored in both of his games against the Panthers last year.
4 Julio Jones, Atlanta at NY Jets
5 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Buffalo … It’s hard not to rank Cooper high off a massive 210-yard, two-touchdown game – plus Buffalo allows the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers over the past three weeks.
6 Dez Bryant, Dallas at Washington … Bryant hasn’t tallied a 100-yard game yet this season, but he consistently scores. Bryant has scored 14 touchdowns over his past 17 full games played.
7 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Denver … Denver would typically sound like an avoid matchup, but Hill scored four times in two games against them last year (one on a punt return) and you can’t sit a guy who has an amazing eight touchdowns of 60-plus yards in his past 13 games.
8 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Chicago
9 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Houston
10 Brandin Cooks, New England vs. LA Chargers
11 Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Buffalo
12 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Baltimore … Landry is on pace for a massive 120-reception season and has scored in three straight games.
13 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at New England
14 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Seattle
15 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at Tampa Bay
16 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco
17 Chris Hogan, New England vs. LA Chargers
18 Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans vs. Chicago … Ginn comes into this one off an impressive 141-yard game catching all seven of his targets, Ginn has been the second-best wide receiver over the past two weeks.
19 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Kansas City … Thomas has now gone 12 straight games without a touchdown (dating back to last year) and perhaps he gets off the schneid against a Kansas City defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
20 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Cleveland … Thielen (along with Jarvis Landry) are the only two players to have at least five receptions in every game this season, though Thielen is still looking for his first touchdown.
21 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco … Agholor continues to be money. After three touchdowns in two seasons, Agholor has three touchdowns in his past three games and already has five on the season.
22 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Detroit … Smith-Schuster (concussion) will need to be monitored but if active (most likely) but he is a strong sleeper this week with an expanded role with Martavius Bryant suspended this week by the team.
23 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Tampa Bay
24 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
25 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Dallas … Doctson played 84 percent of Washington’s snaps last week and looks to have supplanted Terrelle Pryor in the starting lineup.
26 Will Fuller, Houston at Seattle
27 Kenny Stills, Miami at Baltimore … Stills has caught three touchdowns over the past two games and quietly ranks as WR36 on the season. Also, Stills has caught five of Matt Moore’s last 10 touchdowns (though this week at Baltimore is a rough draw).
28 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Philadelphia
29 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at NY Jets
30 Danny Amendola, New England vs. LA Chargers
31 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
32 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Dallas
33 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Cleveland … Diggs (groin) will need to be monitored.
34 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
35 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco … Smith could be a sneaky deep-sleeper start in a revenge game against his former team.
36 Bennie Fowler, Denver at Kansas City
37 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
38 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Houston
39 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Houston
40 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at New England
41 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
42 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh … Tate (shoulder) will need to be monitored but the encouraging news is he returned to limited practice Wednesday.
43 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. Oakland
44 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Kansas City … Sanders (ankle) will need to be monitored.
45 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Miami … Maclin (shoulder) will need to be monitored but the Ravens expect him to return after missing the past two games.
46 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis
47 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh … Golladay (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week.
48 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Washington
49 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Philadelphia
50 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at New England
51 DeVante Parker, Miami at Baltimore … Parker (ankle) will need to be monitored.
52 Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Chicago … Snead (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he has returned to practice.
53 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Chicago
54 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at NY Jets
55 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
56 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at Cleveland
57 Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City vs. Denver
58 Terrelle Pryor, Washington vs. Dallas … It looks as though Josh Doctson has taken Pryor’s job – he’s best left on the bench until we see a reason otherwise.
59 Deonte Thompson, Buffalo vs. Oakland … Thompson is worth a potential flier start at least with after an impressive four-catch, 104-yard game last week and six teams on a bye in Week 8.
60 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
61 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
62 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. Dallas
63 Trent Taylor, San Francisco at Philadelphia
64 T.J. Jones, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
65 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Buffalo
66 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Oakland
67 Jeremy Kerley, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
68 Chris Moore, Baltimore vs. Miami
69 Curtis Samuel, Carolina at Tampa Bay
70 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago at New Orleans … Inman (Chicago) was just traded to the Bears and they could use his services, so perhaps they throw him in there quick.
71 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Washington
72 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Miami … Wallace (concussion) will need to be monitored.
74 Albert Wilson, Kansas City vs. Denver
75 Brice Butler, Dallas at Washington
Tight End
1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Denver
2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco
3 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. LA Chargers … He’s an always an obvious must-start if healthy, but the Chargers have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this year (holding Travis Kelce and Evan Engram to one catch combined).
4 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Dallas
5 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Houston
6 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at New England
7 Jason Witten, Dallas at Washington … Washington allows the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
8 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Cleveland … Cleveland allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
9 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis … Kroft is worth a start – he’s had at least four passes in three straight games and three touchdowns on the season.
10 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Atlanta … Seferian-Jenkins has turned into a solid, every week starter – he comes into Week 8 after having scored in three straight games.
11 Jared Cook, Oakland at Buffalo
12 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
13 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at NY Jets
14 Nick O’Leary, Buffalo vs. Oakland
15 George Kittle, San Francisco at Philadelphia
16 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
17 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Dallas
18 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
19 Ed Dickson, Carolina at Tampa Bay
20 Zach Miller, Chicago at New Orleans
21 Julius Thomas, Miami at Baltimore
22 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
23 AJ Derby, Denver at Kansas City
24 Ryan Griffin, Houston at Seattle
25 Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Chicago
26 Darren Fells, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
27 Seth DeValve, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
28 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
29 Dion Sims, Chicago at New Orleans
30 Demetrius Harris, Kansas City vs. Denver
Kicker
1 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco
2 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Oakland
3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. LA Chargers
4 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Denver
5 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Detroit
6 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Miami
7 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Chicago
8 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis
9 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Cleveland
10 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Houston
11 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
12 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
13 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at NY Jets
14 Graham Gano, Carolina at Tampa Bay
15 Mike Nugent, Dallas at Washington … Nugent will take over the Cowboys’ kicking duties with Dan Bailey (groin) likely out several weeks.
16 Nick Rose, Washington vs. Dallas
17 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
18 Nick Novak, LA Chargers at New England
19 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
20 Cody Parkey, Miami at Baltimore
21 Brandon McManus, Denver at Kansas City
22 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Buffalo
23 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Philadelphia
24 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Seattle
25 Connor Barth, Chicago at New Orleans
26 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
Defense
1 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Cleveland
2 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Denver
3 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco
4 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Chicago
5 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Detroit
6 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at NY Jets
7 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Oakland
8 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis
9 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
10 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Miami
11 Carolina DT, Carolina at Tampa Bay
12 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Houston
13 Miami DT, Miami at Baltimore
14 Houston DT, Houston at Seattle
15 New England DT, New England vs. LA Chargers
16 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
17 Denver DT, Denver at Kansas City
18 Dallas DT, Dallas at Washington
19 Oakland DT, Oakland at Buffalo
20 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Atlanta
21 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Cincinnati
22 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at New England
23 Washington DT, Washington vs. Dallas
24 Chicago DT, Chicago at New Orleans
25 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Minnesota
26 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Philadelphia
Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.
