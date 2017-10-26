More Videos

  • Christian McCaffrey addresses Panthers’ lack of big plays

    Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has been heavily involved in his team’s offense but has not had a slew of big plays as of yet.

Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has been heavily involved in his team's offense but has not had a slew of big plays as of yet. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey has been heavily involved in his team’s offense but has not had a slew of big plays as of yet. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Fantasy football rankings for Week 8: Here’s some help for those bye-week blues

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

October 26, 2017 5:44 PM

Position-by-position fantasy football rankings for NFL Week 8, with top quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, receivers, kickers, defenses.

Quarterback

1 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

2 Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Dallas

3 Tom Brady, New England vs. LA Chargers

4 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Washington

5 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Houston

6 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Chicago

7 Cam Newton, Carolina at Tampa Bay … Newton comes off a very disappointing game but this is a good chance for a rebound against Tampa Bay who allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

8 Alex Smith, Kansas City vs. Denver … Smith has a tough matchup but he remains on the low-end starter radar anyway – Smith comes into this one arguably as the leading candidate for NFL MVP with 15 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

9 DeShaun Watson, Houston at Seattle … It’s a tough ranking decision – on the hand it’s all-world DeShaun Watson, on the other hand at Seattle is one of the toughest places to play.

10 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at New England … New England shut down Matt Ryan last week though they still allow the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

11 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

12 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

13 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Detroit

14 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh … Not the best of matchups for Stafford against Pittsburgh who allow the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

15 Derek Carr, Oakland at Buffalo

16 Matt Ryan, Atlanta at NY Jets … You’d like to think Ryan could rebound at some point (he was after all the NFL MVP last season averaging 309 yards per game with 38 touchdowns), but he’s had just seven touchdowns in six games.

17 Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo vs. Oakland

18 Josh McCown, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

19 Trevor Siemian, Denver at Kansas City

20 Case Keenum, Minnesota at Cleveland

21 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago at New Orleans

22 Matt Moore, Miami at Baltimore

23 C.J. Beathard, San Francisco at Philadelphia

24 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Miami

25 Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

26 Deshone Kizer, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

Running Back

1 LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh at Detroit

2 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Washington

3 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Chicago

4 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo vs. Oakland

5 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City vs. Denver … Denver allows the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs but Hunt doesn’t drop much regardless of opponent.

6 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers at New England

RankingsRaiders1.jpg
With Marshawn Lynch suspended this week, Oakland Raiders running backs Jalen Richard (30) and DeAndre Washington will split the work.
Ben Margot AP

7 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at NY Jets

8 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Chicago

9 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Tampa Bay … McCaffrey averages a very disappointing 2.5 yards per carry, but he’s a solid start on pace for an NFL rookie-record 101 receptions.

10 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis … Mixon is a good candidate for a breakout game this week against an Indianapolis defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

11 Chris Thompson, Washington vs. Dallas

12 Jordan Howard, Chicago at New Orleans

13 Jay Ajayi, Miami at Baltimore

14 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta at NY Jets

15 Ameer Abdullah, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

16 Carlos Hyde, San Francisco at Philadelphia

17 Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota at Cleveland

18 Matt Forte, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

19 Doug Martin, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

20 Lamar Miller, Houston at Seattle

21 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Cincinnati … Mack seems too talented not to get an uptick in touches – he can bust a long touchdown on any given play.

22 James White, New England vs. LA Chargers

23 LeGarrette Blount, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco … Blount should have a strong game and be a good bet for a score against a 49ers defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

24 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Buffalo … Richard and DeAndre Washington will split the work with Marshawn Lynch suspended this week.

25 Dion Lewis, New England vs. LA Chargers

26 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Cleveland

27 Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. Minnesota

28 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at New Orleans

29 Bilal Powell, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

30 DeAndre Washington, Oakland at Buffalo

31 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Miami

32 C.J. Anderson, Denver at Kansas City

33 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

34 Jonathan Stewart, Carolina at Tampa Bay

35 Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

36 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

37 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Miami

38 Jamaal Charles, Denver at Kansas City

39 D’onta Foreman, Houston at Seattle

40 Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

41 Robert Kelley, Washington vs. Dallas

42 Mike Gillislee, New England vs. LA Chargers

43 Thomas Rawls, Seattle vs. Houston

44 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

45 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at New England

46 Rex Burkhead, New England vs. LA Chargers

47 Eddie Lacy, Seattle vs. Houston

48 Charles Sims, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

49 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Philadelphia

50 Samaje Perine, Washington vs. Dallas

Wide Receiver

1 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Detroit

2 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

3 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina … Evans scored in both of his games against the Panthers last year.

4 Julio Jones, Atlanta at NY Jets

5 Amari Cooper, Oakland at Buffalo … It’s hard not to rank Cooper high off a massive 210-yard, two-touchdown game – plus Buffalo allows the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers over the past three weeks.

6 Dez Bryant, Dallas at Washington … Bryant hasn’t tallied a 100-yard game yet this season, but he consistently scores. Bryant has scored 14 touchdowns over his past 17 full games played.

7 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City vs. Denver … Denver would typically sound like an avoid matchup, but Hill scored four times in two games against them last year (one on a punt return) and you can’t sit a guy who has an amazing eight touchdowns of 60-plus yards in his past 13 games.

8 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Chicago

9 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Houston

10 Brandin Cooks, New England vs. LA Chargers

11 Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Buffalo

12 Jarvis Landry, Miami at Baltimore … Landry is on pace for a massive 120-reception season and has scored in three straight games.

13 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at New England

14 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Seattle

15 Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at Tampa Bay

16 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

17 Chris Hogan, New England vs. LA Chargers

18 Ted Ginn Jr., New Orleans vs. Chicago … Ginn comes into this one off an impressive 141-yard game catching all seven of his targets, Ginn has been the second-best wide receiver over the past two weeks.

19 Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Kansas City … Thomas has now gone 12 straight games without a touchdown (dating back to last year) and perhaps he gets off the schneid against a Kansas City defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

20 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Cleveland … Thielen (along with Jarvis Landry) are the only two players to have at least five receptions in every game this season, though Thielen is still looking for his first touchdown.

21 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco … Agholor continues to be money. After three touchdowns in two seasons, Agholor has three touchdowns in his past three games and already has five on the season.

22 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Detroit … Smith-Schuster (concussion) will need to be monitored but if active (most likely) but he is a strong sleeper this week with an expanded role with Martavius Bryant suspended this week by the team.

23 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Tampa Bay

24 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

25 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Dallas … Doctson played 84 percent of Washington’s snaps last week and looks to have supplanted Terrelle Pryor in the starting lineup.

26 Will Fuller, Houston at Seattle

27 Kenny Stills, Miami at Baltimore … Stills has caught three touchdowns over the past two games and quietly ranks as WR36 on the season. Also, Stills has caught five of Matt Moore’s last 10 touchdowns (though this week at Baltimore is a rough draw).

28 Pierre Garcon, San Francisco at Philadelphia

29 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta at NY Jets

30 Danny Amendola, New England vs. LA Chargers

31 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

32 Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Dallas

33 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Cleveland … Diggs (groin) will need to be monitored.

34 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

35 Torrey Smith, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco … Smith could be a sneaky deep-sleeper start in a revenge game against his former team.

36 Bennie Fowler, Denver at Kansas City

37 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

38 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Houston

39 Paul Richardson, Seattle vs. Houston

40 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at New England

41 Robby Anderson, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

42 Golden Tate, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh … Tate (shoulder) will need to be monitored but the encouraging news is he returned to limited practice Wednesday.

43 Jordan Matthews, Buffalo vs. Oakland

44 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Kansas City … Sanders (ankle) will need to be monitored.

45 Jeremy Maclin, Baltimore vs. Miami … Maclin (shoulder) will need to be monitored but the Ravens expect him to return after missing the past two games.

46 Brandon LaFell, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

47 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh … Golladay (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week.

48 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Washington

49 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Philadelphia

50 Travis Benjamin, LA Chargers at New England

51 DeVante Parker, Miami at Baltimore … Parker (ankle) will need to be monitored.

52 Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Chicago … Snead (hamstring) will need to be monitored but he has returned to practice.

53 Brandon Coleman, New Orleans vs. Chicago

54 Taylor Gabriel, Atlanta at NY Jets

55 Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

56 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at Cleveland

57 Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City vs. Denver

58 Terrelle Pryor, Washington vs. Dallas … It looks as though Josh Doctson has taken Pryor’s job – he’s best left on the bench until we see a reason otherwise.

59 Deonte Thompson, Buffalo vs. Oakland … Thompson is worth a potential flier start at least with after an impressive four-catch, 104-yard game last week and six teams on a bye in Week 8.

60 Ricardo Louis, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

61 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

62 Ryan Grant, Washington vs. Dallas

63 Trent Taylor, San Francisco at Philadelphia

64 T.J. Jones, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

65 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Buffalo

66 Zay Jones, Buffalo vs. Oakland

67 Jeremy Kerley, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

68 Chris Moore, Baltimore vs. Miami

69 Curtis Samuel, Carolina at Tampa Bay

70 Dontrelle Inman, Chicago at New Orleans … Inman (Chicago) was just traded to the Bears and they could use his services, so perhaps they throw him in there quick.

71 Terrance Williams, Dallas at Washington

72 Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Miami … Wallace (concussion) will need to be monitored.

74 Albert Wilson, Kansas City vs. Denver

75 Brice Butler, Dallas at Washington

Tight End

1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. Denver

2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

3 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. LA Chargers … He’s an always an obvious must-start if healthy, but the Chargers have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this year (holding Travis Kelce and Evan Engram to one catch combined).

4 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Dallas

5 Jimmy Graham, Seattle vs. Houston

6 Hunter Henry, LA Chargers at New England

7 Jason Witten, Dallas at Washington … Washington allows the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

8 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Cleveland … Cleveland allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

9 Tyler Kroft, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis … Kroft is worth a start – he’s had at least four passes in three straight games and three touchdowns on the season.

10 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NY Jets vs. Atlanta … Seferian-Jenkins has turned into a solid, every week starter – he comes into Week 8 after having scored in three straight games.

11 Jared Cook, Oakland at Buffalo

12 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

13 Austin Hooper, Atlanta at NY Jets

14 Nick O’Leary, Buffalo vs. Oakland

15 George Kittle, San Francisco at Philadelphia

16 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

17 Vernon Davis, Washington vs. Dallas

18 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

19 Ed Dickson, Carolina at Tampa Bay

20 Zach Miller, Chicago at New Orleans

21 Julius Thomas, Miami at Baltimore

22 David Njoku, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

23 AJ Derby, Denver at Kansas City

24 Ryan Griffin, Houston at Seattle

25 Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Chicago

26 Darren Fells, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

27 Seth DeValve, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

28 Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

29 Dion Sims, Chicago at New Orleans

30 Demetrius Harris, Kansas City vs. Denver

Kicker

1 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

2 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo vs. Oakland

3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. LA Chargers

4 Harrison Butker, Kansas City vs. Denver

5 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Detroit

6 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Miami

7 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Chicago

8 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

9 Kai Forbath, Minnesota at Cleveland

10 Blair Walsh, Seattle vs. Houston

11 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

12 Patrick Murray, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

13 Matt Bryant, Atlanta at NY Jets

14 Graham Gano, Carolina at Tampa Bay

15 Mike Nugent, Dallas at Washington … Nugent will take over the Cowboys’ kicking duties with Dan Bailey (groin) likely out several weeks.

16 Nick Rose, Washington vs. Dallas

17 Chandler Catanzaro, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

18 Nick Novak, LA Chargers at New England

19 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

20 Cody Parkey, Miami at Baltimore

21 Brandon McManus, Denver at Kansas City

22 Giorgio Tavecchio, Oakland at Buffalo

23 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Philadelphia

24 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Seattle

25 Connor Barth, Chicago at New Orleans

26 Zane Gonzalez, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

Defense

1 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Cleveland

2 Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. Denver

3 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. San Francisco

4 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Chicago

5 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Detroit

6 Atlanta DT, Atlanta at NY Jets

7 Buffalo DT, Buffalo vs. Oakland

8 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Indianapolis

9 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

10 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Miami

11 Carolina DT, Carolina at Tampa Bay

12 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Houston

13 Miami DT, Miami at Baltimore

14 Houston DT, Houston at Seattle

15 New England DT, New England vs. LA Chargers

16 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

17 Denver DT, Denver at Kansas City

18 Dallas DT, Dallas at Washington

19 Oakland DT, Oakland at Buffalo

20 NY Jets DT, NY Jets vs. Atlanta

21 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Cincinnati

22 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at New England

23 Washington DT, Washington vs. Dallas

24 Chicago DT, Chicago at New Orleans

25 Cleveland DT, Cleveland vs. Minnesota

26 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Philadelphia

Alan Satterlee is in his fourth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW.

