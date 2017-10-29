Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

More Videos

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Pause
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

  • Panthers Ron Rivera high on defensive end Julius Peppers following win

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday.

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 4:35 PM

Panthers 17, Buccaneers 3

Carolina

7

3

0

7

17

Tampa Bay

0

0

3

0

3

First Quarter

Car—Stewart 1 run (Gano kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

Car—FG Gano 28, :17.

Third Quarter

TB—FG Murray 41, 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

Car—Benjamin 25 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 8:48.

A—58,545.

Car

TB

First downs

14

16

Total Net Yards

254

279

Rushes-yards

31-100

22-85

Passing

154

194

Punt Returns

3-22

3-23

Kickoff Returns

2-56

1-13

Interceptions Ret.

2-2

1-0

Comp-Att-Int

18-32-1

21-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost

0-0

3-16

Punts

7-50.4

6-45.7

Fumbles-Lost

1-0

1-1

Penalties-Yards

5-51

6-55

Time of Possession

32:11

27:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carolina, Newton 11-44, Stewart 11-34, Samuel 1-11, Artis-Payne 4-8, McCaffrey 4-3. Tampa Bay, Martin 18-71, Winston 3-13, Rodgers 1-1.

PASSING—Carolina, Newton 18-32-1-154. Tampa Bay, Winston 21-38-2-210.

RECEIVING—Carolina, McCaffrey 5-49, Dickson 4-24, Benjamin 3-39, Samuel 2-15, Funchess 2-11, Shepard 1-14, Artis-Payne 1-2. Tampa Bay, M.Evans 5-60, Brate 4-64, Humphries 4-26, Jackson 3-37, Howard 2-16, Godwin 1-8, Martin 1-4, Rodgers 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Pause
Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 2:56

Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:36

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View More Video