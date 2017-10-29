Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Summary: Key numbers from Sunday’s game

More Videos 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title Pause 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 3:44 Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 2:56 Two ways to make the Shrine Bowl more inclusive for black coaches 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 0:49 What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 2:36 Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers Ron Rivera high on defensive end Julius Peppers following win Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks glowingly of defensive end Julius Peppers following the team’s 17-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2017. Peppers recorded the 151st sack of his career on Sunday. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com