Have you heard the official’s explanation of Thomas Davis’ unnecessary roughness?

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis did not like penalty Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis says official told him he “heard” helmet-to-helmet contact on play that resulted in 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis says official told him he “heard” helmet-to-helmet contact on play that resulted in 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

