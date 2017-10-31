Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina star, dressed as an inmate for Halloween after the team’s owner controversially referred to players as “inmates” at the NFL owner’s meeting.
Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina star, dressed as an inmate for Halloween after the team’s owner controversially referred to players as “inmates” at the NFL owner’s meeting. Stew Milne AP
Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina star, dressed as an inmate for Halloween after the team’s owner controversially referred to players as “inmates” at the NFL owner’s meeting. Stew Milne AP

Carolina Panthers

Texans owner called players ‘inmates.’ Jadaveon Clowney’s Halloween costume fires back.

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

October 31, 2017 2:07 PM

At the NFL owners’ meeting on Oct. 17, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair said, in reference to the ongoing protests during the national anthem leaguewide, that, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Obviously, that didn’t go over well.

In response to McNair’s comments, nearly the entire Texans team took a knee during the national anthem for Sunday’s game against Seattle. It was estimated that more than 40 players knelt, seemingly not just as part of the reoccuring protests but because of their team owner’s remarks. Several players, including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, sat out of practice last week for the same reason

Now star defender Jadeveon Clowney, a Rock Hill native and former South Carolina Gamecock, is firing back to McNair in a more personal manner.

At Monday night’s Texans Halloween party in Houston, Clowney sported an orange prison jumpsuit, which seems to be a shot at McNair.

McNair apologized to the team on Saturday, but cornerback Johnathan Joseph said the entire team did not accept his apology.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game
Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event
Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

View More Video