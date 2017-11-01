Panthers’ answer to their need for speed could be on the roster

The Panthers traded No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin in part to get more speed on the field.
Finding it is another issue.
But one place they could look for a late-season infusion of speed is their injured reserve list, where former South Carolina wide receiver and track sprinter Damiere Byrd has been languishing for the past month.
Byrd, 24, a second-year player and one of the fastest players on the team, broke his forearm at New England on Oct. 1 and was placed on IR two days later.
He was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt, working on his conditioning along with two other injured players -- wideout Fred Ross and cornerback Cole Luke.
A team can bring two players off IR each season, and the Panthers plan to activate tight end Greg Olsen later this month.
But Byrd is someone else who could be an interesting reinforcement, particularly if receivers Curtis Samuel and Kaelin Clay are not consistently getting open and making plays down the field.
Byrd can begin practicing in two weeks and would be eligible to play Dec. 3 at New Orleans.
Byrd has only one career catch -- in Week 17 last year at Tampa Bay. But the Panthers have looked for ways to utilize his speed: He broke his arm getting tackled on a 12-yard reverse against the Patriots.
Byrd, out of the cast and running again, could bear watching in the coming weeks.
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
