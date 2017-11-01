Receiver Brenton Bersin is back with the Panthers - again

He's baaaaaccccckk.
The Panthers are re-signing Brenton Bersin, their on-again, off-again wide receiver, to fill the roster spot created by the trade of Kelvin Benjamin, according to a league source.
The signing is not official yet, so the Panthers have not announced it.
But Bersin, who reached an injury settlement with the Panthers in September, was spotted at Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.
Bersin, a Charlotte native and Wofford graduate, now has been cut and re-singed by the Panthers five times in six years.
Though he's become the player a lot of Panthers fans love to hate on social media, Bersin is a good route-runner who knows all of the receiving positions.
