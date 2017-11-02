Who will start opposite Panthers WR Devin Funchess vs. Falcons? It’s a surprise

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing again, but may skip preseason games 0:44

Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing again, but may skip preseason games

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

  • He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

    Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin

Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Who will start opposite Panthers WR Devin Funchess vs. Falcons? It’s a surprise

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

November 02, 2017 4:49 PM

While it’s obvious that third-year Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess will slide over to the “X” spot in place of Kelvin Benjamin, traded this week to Buffalo in a move that stunned the league, what’s much murkier is who will start opposite him.

And Carolina likes it that way.

It could be dependable, physical inside-outside man Russell Shepard. It could be speedy rookie Curtis Samuel, the heir apparent to Ted Ginn Jr. as Carolina’s vertical threat. It could also be quick-cutting burner receiver Kaelin Clay, the constant underdog story.

It could even be (gasp) the irrepressible Brenton Bersin, who was the corresponding roster move for Benjamin after he had been released by Carolina for the fifth time in his career this preseason.

“We could be ‘the runts!’” Shepard joked at Thursday’s practice, trying with his teammates to come up with a good nickname for the position group.

That name might need some work. But the player who starts alongside Funchess doesn’t really matter.

The Panthers want to rotate players and mix up personnel groupings early and often.

“A lot of it will be dictated by who we play. Some will be dictated as to what (offensive coordinator) Mike (Shula) wants to call and the personnel groupings,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. “So we could open up in a personnel grouping that could cause Curtis to be out there at the same time with Devin, and he could be there with two tight ends.

“He could call another one, you could have Shep and Curtis, call another one and you have Shep, Curtis and Devin. So it really is just going to depend on the flow of things, for Mike.”

Carolina wants more series like the one against Tampa Bay last week, when quarterback Cam Newton got the ball in the hands of three different running backs and four different receivers (plus a tight end) on a 17-play drive capped by a touchdown. Skill position players rotated in and out early and often, and many did so at multiple spots on the field.

So at the end of the day, Carolina’s coaching staff likely doesn’t care who starts. And from a game-planning perspective it’s probably better that Atlanta is still in the dark about it, too.

“We’ve got a good group of guys, and we’ve got to figure out the best combination,” Rivera said.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing again, but may skip preseason games 0:44

Panthers QB Cam Newton throwing again, but may skip preseason games

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View More Video