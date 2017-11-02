Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confers with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on the sideline on Oct. 1. Sarkisian is in his first season with the Falcons.
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confers with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on the sideline on Oct. 1. Sarkisian is in his first season with the Falcons. Curtis Compton TNS
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian confers with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on the sideline on Oct. 1. Sarkisian is in his first season with the Falcons. Curtis Compton TNS

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson will see familiar face on opposite sideline Sunday

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

November 02, 2017 05:24 PM

Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson will see a familiar face on Sunday against Atlanta.

Thompson played for the Falcons’ new offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, for two years at the University of Washington, where Sarkisian was head coach before leaving for Southern Cal in 2013.

Sarkisian went through a public struggle with alcohol in 2014-15 at Southern Cal, where he was forced to take a leave of absence and ultimately fired. He was hired as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in January 2017, before departing a month later for the Falcons position.

Thompson went from a stellar career with the Huskies as a multi-position player to a first-round pick for Carolina in 2015. He continues to think very highly of Sarkisian, despite everything the latter has been through.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“They don’t know the real him,” said Thompson. “He’s a great coach and a great guy. I loved him when I was there. We had a great time there and won some games.

“I knew he would bounce back. That’s the type of guy he is. Like I said, he went through all of his stuff but he still came out and now he’s with the Falcons. I’m happy for him. I can’t be happy now, because we play against him (this week) and I’ve got to get after him.”

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations 1:16

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 0:31

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano 1:16

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

Panthers QB Cam Newton is back 0:25

Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

Carolina Panthers Kawann Short shares his assessment of the Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers Kawann Short shares his game plan for the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.

David T. Foster IIIdtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations 1:16

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 0:31

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano 1:16

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

Panthers QB Cam Newton is back 0:25

Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

Carolina Panthers James Bradberry talks about preparing for the Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers James Bradberry talks about preparing for the Atlanta Falcons and covering Julio Jones.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning 0:53

Panthers Cam Newton getting joy from team winning

Pause
Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations 0:54

Panthers Cam Newton: It's too early to provide answers about Jerry Richardson allegations

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations 1:16

Carolina Panthers Captain Munnerlyn talks about Richardson allegations

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson 0:31

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat 1:50

Panthers Cam Newton on postgame music, Auburn and the hat

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 1:10

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:22

Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 0:43

Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano 1:16

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

Panthers QB Cam Newton is back 0:25

Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

What Panthers Ron Rivera told team about allegations against Jerry Richardson

View More Video