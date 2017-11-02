Carolina Panthers

November 2, 2017 10:54 PM

Panthers LB Thomas Davis blasts NFL after he’s fined $48K for hit on Bucs WR

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis wasn’t thrilled about the explanation he received after his personal foul penalty last week at Tampa Bay.

He’s even more displeased with the result of it.

Davis said on social media Thursday he was fined more than $48,000 for his hit on Bucs receiver Adam Humphries, which drew an unnecessary roughness flag.

“As a 13yr vet that honestly tries to play the game of football the way it’s supposed to be played! I can’t imagine that this freakin’ tackle would cost me $48,620!” Davis said in an Instagram post, which included a photo of the hit.

“Not a single part of this play was dirty! I love playing this game but if this was illegal then it’s time for me to retire! #AppealOnDeck”

Davis decked Humphries after a 4-yard catch early in the second quarter, then tried to convince officials the hit was clean.

Their response?

“The explanation was (the official) heard helmet to helmet, which is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard a ref tell me,” Davis told reporters after the game.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

More Videos

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up? 2:04

He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

Fort Mill students talk mascots 2:31

Fort Mill students talk mascots

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View more video

Carolina Panthers