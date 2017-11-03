Panthers, Falcons, Super Bowl hangovers and my prediction for Sunday

There’s a lot we don’t know about what will happen Sunday when Atlanta faces Carolina, but we do almost certainly know this: The Panthers won’t play a 17-3 game for the third time in a row.
Carolina strangely lost 17-3 to a bad Chicago team two weeks ago. Then, in a “Stranger Things 2” sort of moment (and don’t tell me how this season ends, we’re only on episode 4 at my house), the Panthers immediately won a 17-3 game over Tampa Bay the very next week.
Atlanta won’t be held to three points on Sunday and probably won’t be held to 17, either. I still am having a hard time figuring out what’s wrong with the Falcons, who are only 4-3 despite having all those stars back from a team that famously led New England 28-3 in the Super Bowl only nine months ago before getting Brady-ized. The Super Bowl hangover is a real thing, people, and Exhibits A and B could be the Panthers’ 2004 and 2016 seasons, with Exhibit C focusing on the Falcons this season.
This will be a big test for Carolina’s offense, where quarterback Cam Newton is without his two favorite targets -- tight end Greg Olsen due to a knee injury and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin because the Panthers shockingly traded him to Buffalo. If Curtis Samuel plans to have a breakout game this season, the rookie wide receiver couldn’t pick a better time to do it.
▪ It’s interesting to me -- and somewhat refreshing -- that Newton will admit how much he wants to beat Atlanta. Newton grew up in the Atlanta area and still lives there much of the time during the offseason. When the quarterback was asked this week if the game remained personal to him, he replied: “Every single time. Every single time. Offseasons are better when we beat Atlanta, let’s just say that. And we didn’t do it last year, so you can just imagine how my offseason was.”
Newton has not been particularly successful against the Falcons in his career, going 5-7 in the 12 games he has started against Atlanta.
▪ If you’re going to watch this game on TV and you also are a baseball fan, you may be pleased to know that play-by-play announcer Joe Buck has this assignment after calling the entire World Series for Fox. I thought Buck and analyst John Smoltz were really good there.
Buck will be joined by Troy Aikman in the broadcast booth at Bank of America Stadium Sunday. Aikman was the opposing quarterback for Dallas in one of the games that longtime Panthers fans remember the most fondly -- Carolina’s home playoff win over the Cowboys following the 1996 season.
▪ Prediction time. I picked Carolina’s underdog win over Tampa Bay last week so am now 5-3 on the season. The Falcons have beaten Carolina three times in a row and, although mired for much of the early part of this season in that hangover, there still is a whole lot of talent on that roster (Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, both those running backs and on and on).
The Panthers are 5-3 overall but only 1-2 at home this season. Sunday would be a great day to get their second home win, and the Panthers are a slight favorite. But I’m just not feeling it.
My pick: Atlanta 27, Carolina 23.
