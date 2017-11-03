Graham Gano kick trick went viral. There’s a reason we can’t teach you how to do it.

More Videos

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick 0:48

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick

Pause
Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 'best play of my life' 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

  • Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick

    Carolina Panthers’ Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick with teammate Michael Palardy and Charlotte Observer reporter Brendan Marks.

Carolina Panthers’ Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick with teammate Michael Palardy and Charlotte Observer reporter Brendan Marks. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers’ Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick with teammate Michael Palardy and Charlotte Observer reporter Brendan Marks. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Graham Gano kick trick went viral. There’s a reason we can’t teach you how to do it.

By Brendan Marks

bmarks@charlotteobserver.com

November 03, 2017 5:08 PM

Graham Gano made national news this week with a trick he did without even trying.

He stomped a football and made it spin into the hands of a ref, and made it look easy.

And it wasn’t an accident.

The Observer visited him during practice this week and asked Gano to repeat the trick – and despite a sore knee, he did it on his first try.

But it wasn’t just Gano who could do the trick. Punter Michael Palardy, whose locker is next to Gano’s, could do it too. So I asked the both of them to do what millions of Americans watching that game wanted to know.

I asked them to teach me.

But after countless attempts, I couldn’t do it. And I couldn’t teach you. It’s much harder than it looks, even if Gano made it look simple.

At its essence, to do the trick you place one foot in front of the ball and the other a few inches behind it. Then you dig the heel of your front foot into the ball and onto the back foot, and kick it up. But if it was that easy, everyone could do it.

When asked how long it took him to learn the trick, Gano just said, “We have a lot of time on our hands.”

Gano and Palardy then both tried to show me how to replicate it, showing me the move step by step. Still wasn’t happening.

After about 5 minutes of earnest effort, the best I could do was get the ball about knee high – not close to as high or with as much ease as Gano or Palardy.

Give them both some credit.

Brendan Marks: 704-358-5889, @brendanrmarks

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick 0:48

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano tries to teach football kicking trick

Pause
Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 'best play of my life' 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Move Over PSA 0:32

Move Over PSA

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

View More Video