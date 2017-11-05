Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host Atlanta Falcons in pivotal NFC South matchup

More Videos

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply. 1:31

He died months ago, but his friends still text him. They always get a reply.

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

First treatment that genetically modifies patients' cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout 0:52

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout

  He said, she said: Which Carolina Panthers receiver steps up?

    Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin

Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person debate which receiver will step up against the Atlanta Falcons in the absence of former Panther Kelvin Benjamin David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Live NFL updates: Carolina Panthers host Atlanta Falcons in pivotal NFC South matchup

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 05, 2017 10:00 AM

NFL Week 9 live updates as the Carolina Panthers (5-3) and Atlanta Falcons (4-3) play in uptown’s Bank of America Stadium. The winner has the best chance of catching the red-hot New Orleans Saints, who have won five straight games, in the NFC South race. The Falcons, defending NFC champs, have won the last three meetings.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Fox (WJZY in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



  Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally

    Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason.

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton always takes the games against Atlanta Falcons personally

Panthers QB Cam Newton always looks forward to the next game against Atlanta, where he grew up and maintains a home for the offseason.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

  Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward after Benjamin trade

    Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward through "next man up" philosophy after the Kelvin Benjamin trade to the Buffalo Bills.

Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward after Benjamin trade

Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard talks about team moving forward through “next man up” philosophy after the Kelvin Benjamin trade to the Buffalo Bills.

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

