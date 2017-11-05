Panthers safety Mike Adams suffers ‘stinger,’ but awaits x-ray confirmation

More Videos

Panthers Cam Newton: Bad things happen when we are emotionless 1:17

Panthers Cam Newton: Bad things happen when we are emotionless

Pause
Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement 2:30

Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

  • Panthers safety Mike Adams on his “wheels”

    Panther Safety Mike Adams asks Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler: “Did you see my wheels?” after his 40-yard Interception return.

Panther Safety Mike Adams asks Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler: “Did you see my wheels?” after his 40-yard Interception return. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com
Panther Safety Mike Adams asks Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler: “Did you see my wheels?” after his 40-yard Interception return. Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Panthers safety Mike Adams suffers ‘stinger,’ but awaits x-ray confirmation

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 05, 2017 7:30 PM

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams had his second interception in as many weeks in the first half against Atlanta.

In the second half Adams had his only tackle of the game – a takedown of Falcons running back Tevin Coleman on which Adams landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Adams did not return to the game and said afterward the initial diagnosis was a stinger. Adams was slated to get X-rays to confirm.

Adams and backup tight end Chris Manhertz were the only known injuries during the Panthers’ 20-17 victory. Manhertz went to the locker room in the first half, after which the team announced he’s in the concussion protocol.

Manhertz’s injury left the Panthers without a tight end behind starter Ed Dickson.

While Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil missed his seventh game with a neck issue, right guard Trai Turner played through a left knee injury that has been bothering him for two weeks.

“In this game you’re going to deal with things. You just have to continue to go out there and perform, perform throughout the week and perfect everything you can,” Turner said. “And go out there and give it 100 percent on Sundays.”

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

Related stories from The Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  