Panthers safety Mike Adams suffers ‘stinger,’ but awaits x-ray confirmation

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams had his second interception in as many weeks in the first half against Atlanta.

In the second half Adams had his only tackle of the game – a takedown of Falcons running back Tevin Coleman on which Adams landed awkwardly on his shoulder.

Adams did not return to the game and said afterward the initial diagnosis was a stinger. Adams was slated to get X-rays to confirm.

Adams and backup tight end Chris Manhertz were the only known injuries during the Panthers’ 20-17 victory. Manhertz went to the locker room in the first half, after which the team announced he’s in the concussion protocol.

Manhertz’s injury left the Panthers without a tight end behind starter Ed Dickson.

While Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil missed his seventh game with a neck issue, right guard Trai Turner played through a left knee injury that has been bothering him for two weeks.

“In this game you’re going to deal with things. You just have to continue to go out there and perform, perform throughout the week and perfect everything you can,” Turner said. “And go out there and give it 100 percent on Sundays.”