3 Panthers rookie draft picks see snaps hit highs. Here’s how they did vs. Falcons.

1:36 York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger Pause

2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

1:14 Rock Hill civil rights hero Brother David Boone reflects on his life

0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

2:30 Rock Hill middle school students, staff focus on good behavior, positive reinforcement

1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'