Panthers safety’s kindness still resonating days after Julio Jones’ dropped touchdown

One of the lasting images from the Panthers’ 20-17 win against Atlanta - and the first half of the season - was safety Kurt Coleman consoling Julio Jones after the Falcons’ All-Pro wideout dropped a fourth-quarter pass in the end zone.
Three days after Coleman approached Jones and told him, “Glory to God,” the act of kindness continued to resonate among fans.
Coleman said he’s “heard a lot of positive reviews” about how he immediately reached out to Jones after the normally sure-handed wideout let a certain touchdown slip through his grip.
“In a society where we often can criticize others or we chastise other people for making mistakes, we forget that we often make our own,” Coleman said Wednesday, in between bites of a chicken sandwich at his locker.
Coleman, a team captain, said it was a natural reaction to try to pick up Jones.
“As a player respecting another player and how great he is, I just wanted to tell him, ‘Glory to God, man, in all things,’ ” Coleman said.
“I saw his body language. No one felt worse than he did,” he added. “I was obviously happy that he didn’t catch the ball, but also I offered him encouragement.”
Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks conceded it was unusual to see a player show compassion for an opponent in that situation -- unless you know Coleman.
“What I’ve seen and I’m sure we’ve all seen is guys go up to them, but they don’t really console them,” Wilks said. “For him to say some encouraging words like that just epitomizes who he is as a person.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
