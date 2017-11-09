Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) will make his “Monday Night Football” debut this week against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey said Thursday he wasn’t allowed to watch the end of most “MNF” games as a kid because his parents enforced a strict bedtime.
Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey finally gets to stay up late for ‘Monday Night Football’

By Scott Fowler

November 09, 2017 6:06 PM

Carolina rookie running back Christian McCaffrey will play his first “Monday Night Football” game in a few days against the Miami Dolphins. He will undoubtedly remember this one better than the ones that his father, former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, played in while he was growing up.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Christian McCaffrey said of his first “MNF” experience. “Big game, night game at home – I’m excited.”

McCaffrey was only 7 when his father retired after a 13-year NFL career. He said he didn’t get to stay up to watch entire Monday night games for much of his youth. Of his father, McCaffrey said: “He was strict on the ol’ bedtime.”

When was the “ol’ bedtime” exactly?

“I don’t remember,” McCaffrey said.

Actually, he did remember that early bedtime, but decided not to share it publicly.

“My parents know, and I know, but I’ll save them the shame,” McCaffrey laughed.

McCaffrey currently leads the NFL in receptions by a running back (54) and is second in receiving yards by a running back (406). He also had a career-best 66 rushing yards last week and is second among NFL rookies in all-purpose yards behind Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt.

“He’s a terrific football player,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said, “and he’s just going to get better and better.”

Scott Fowler: 704-358-5140, @scott_fowler

