Carolina Panthers

2 Panthers players clear concussion protocol ahead of Monday Night Football matchup

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

November 10, 2017 03:12 PM

On Friday, Carolina Panthers tight end Chris Manhertz, who exited last week’s game against Atlanta and entered the concussion protocol, told the Observer that he had cleared the protocol.

Tackle John Theus, who has been in the protocol for three games, also told the Observer that he had been cleared.

The two were evaluated and cleared by an independent neurologist, which is the final step in the league’s concussion protocol.

Manhertz said that symptoms of his concussion were like a “prolonged headache,” but that he felt fine.

Starting safety Mike Adams has been listed as in the concussion protocol on the team’s official injury report, and also was evaluated by an independent neurologist on Friday afternoon after participating fully in practice, but his status for Monday night’s matchup against Miami is still unknown.

Receiver Curtis Samuel participated fully in practice after tweaking his ankle and being limited on Thursday, and told the Observer Friday afternoon that he will “definitely” be cleared for Monday night’s game.

Panthers center Ryan Kalil (neck) is still not practicing. On Friday, he worked to the side with trainers.

Because the team plays Monday night, players won’t be officially ruled out until Saturday.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue

