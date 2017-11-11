Carolina Panthers injury update: Key defensive player clears NFL concussion protocol

Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams has cleared the concussion protocol, coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Adams left last week’s game against Atlanta in the second half. The injury was originally classified by the team as a “shoulder,” and after the game, Adams told reporters that he thought he had a stinger.

Adams showed up on Thursday’s official injury report with a concussion, and was said to be in the NFL’s protocol.

He was evaluated by an independent neurologist on Friday afternoon, which is the final step in the protocol.

Tight end Chris Manhertz and tackle John Theus were also cleared, they told the Observer on Friday.

Carolina also ruled center Ryan Kalil out for Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Kalil has been recovering from a neck injury for several weeks.