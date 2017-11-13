More Videos

  • Panthers loosen up with fans before game against the Dolphins

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made 8-year-old Grady Svenson’s night with a pair of sweatbands and defensive end Charles Johnson tossed a football with fans before Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made 8-year-old Grady Svenson’s night with a pair of sweatbands and defensive end Charles Johnson tossed a football with fans before Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made 8-year-old Grady Svenson’s night with a pair of sweatbands and defensive end Charles Johnson tossed a football with fans before Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 12, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Dolphins-Panthers updates: NFL’s lowest scoring offense takes on top-rated defense

By Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue And Scott Fowler

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

November 13, 2017 6:01 PM

Here are live updates as the Carolina Panthers (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (4-4) play at uptown’s Bank of America Stadium in Week 10 of the NFL season.

The game matches the NFL’s top-ranked defense – the Panthers give up just 274.1 yards a game – against one of its worst offenses. The Dolphins rank last in the NFL in scoring at 14.5 points per game and next to last in yardage at 270.2 yards per game.

Tweets from Joseph Person, Jourdan Rodrigue, Scott Fowler, Brendan Marks, the Observer sports staff and others are included.

When: 8:30 p.m. Monday.

TV: ESPN and WSOC in Charlotte)

Live Blog 2017 Carolina Panthers updates
 



  • Panthers' Thomas Davis on the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense

    Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis speaks about the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense.

Panthers' Thomas Davis on the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis speaks about the swagger that comes with having the NFL‘s top defense.

Joe Person jperson@charlotteobserver.com

  • Jon Gruden talks Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey and 'running the table'

    "Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden, in town to broadcast the Panthers-Dolphins game, says that Carolina could “run the table” and that Christian McCaffrey is the “perfect modern-day football player.”

Jon Gruden talks Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey and 'running the table'

"Monday Night Football" analyst Jon Gruden, in town to broadcast the Panthers-Dolphins game, says that Carolina could “run the table” and that Christian McCaffrey is the “perfect modern-day football player.”

Scott Fowler sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

  • Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

    Cam Newton's first public appearance since shoulder surgery was for a good cause.

Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game

