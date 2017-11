Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers | Summary: Key numbers from Monday night’s game

More Videos 1:31 Family of beaten child, 3, seeks justice as accused man weeps in York County courtroom Pause 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 2:11 Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:08 U.S. Army soldier helps Oakridge Middle celebrate veterans at Clover school 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game 0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event 0:43 Panthers' Greg Olsen: Tired of comparisons to last season 1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Panthers have won seven but Ron Rivera believes they can be better Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he and the team believe they can be better and correct their errors after the 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he and the team believe they can be better and correct their errors after the 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that he and the team believe they can be better and correct their errors after the 45-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017 at Bank of America Stadium. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com