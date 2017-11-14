Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton was flat on his back – and it was a great thing

When Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was flat on his back in 2016, it was almost always to clear his head after he’d been decked in the pocket, which was among the lasting images of the post-Super Bowl season.
When Newton was on his back Monday night against Miami Dolphins, it was to punctuate a 69-yard run with a shoulder shimmy that was the perfect snapshot of where these Panthers stand heading into the bye week.
From Newton’s celebrations to Luke Kuechly’s interceptions and Devin Funchess and Christian McCaffrey’s touchdowns, football is fun again in uptown Charlotte.
In their only “Monday Night Football” appearance of the season, the Panthers whipped Miami 45-21 with a record-breaking offensive performance to keep pace with the high-flying New Orleans Saints in the NFC South race.
The Panthers (7-3) roll into their Week 12 bye hitting on all cylinders and trail the Saints (7-2) – winners of seven in a row – by a half-game.
Carolina had had its share of games where it rode the shoulders of its defense to a victory.
But the NFL’s top-ranked defense took a backseat Monday night. Not that Kuechly and Co. played poorly; but this was a night for offensive fireworks.
And if you know anything about Newton and his love of the biggest stage, you knew it would be.
With Newton throwing for 254 yards and four touchdowns, the Panthers racked up more points than they’d managed in their past three games combined.
Newton’s heroics helped the Panthers rewrite a chunk of their offensive record book.
The Panthers’ 548 net yards were the most in the franchise’s 23-year history. Their previous high was a 543-effort in a 34-29 loss at Chicago in 2011.
They also finished with the second-highest single-game rushing total (294 yards), and their 30 first downs were the third-most in team history.
Newton has always loved the lights of Monday night. He wore a cowboy hat to Bank of America Stadium in honor of Hank Williams Jr., who made the MNF “Are you ready for some football” intro famous.
Newton improved to 5-1 on Monday nights, during which he’s tossed 15 TDs against only four interceptions.
Newton hit Funchess for two touchdown strikes, and also found McCaffrey and tight end Ed Dickson for scores.
But Newton’s signature moment came in the third quarter when he kept the ball on a read option, darted through a huge hole behind right tackle Daryl Williams and raced 69 yards before cornerback Cordrea Tankersley dragged him down.
It was the second-longest run of Newton’s career, behind only a 72-yard scamper in 2012.
A couple of his teammates tried to help Newton up, but first he wanted to savor the moment – from his back.
But Newton had plenty of help.
Veteran running back Jonathan Stewart bounced back from his two-fumble game against Atlanta to rush for 110 yards, his first 100-yard game since a Monday night win at Washington last December.
Stewart, Newton and seldom-used Cameron Artis-Payne gashed the NFL’s seventh-ranked rushing defense, going over 200 rushing yards for the second week in a row. That marked the first time in franchise history the Panthers have run for 200-plus in two consecutive games.
